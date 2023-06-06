Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Huge setback: Kerala Blasters temporarily shuts down women's team after men's side fined by AIFF

    The Kerala Blasters were penalised Rs 4 crore by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after the men's squad left the play against Bengaluru FC on March 3 in protest over a questionable Sunil Chhetri free-kick goal.

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    In a blow for women's sports in the nation, Kerala Blasters temporarily suspended their women's squad on Tuesday due to "financial crunches" brought on by penalties imposed on the club after the men's team skipped a playoff match in the Indian Super League the previous season.

    The Blasters were penalised Rs 4 crore by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after the men's squad left the play against Bengaluru FC on March 3 in protest over a questionable Sunil Chhetri free-kick goal.

    The Kerala Blasters players argued that Chhetri's goal should not have been permitted since they were not prepared because Referee Crystal John did not sound the whistle before Chhetri took the kick. The Blasters left the field in protest, and the game was declared forfeit.

    Chhetri implied that he had every right to take a quick free-kick following the rules when he stated that he had informed the referee that he did not want either the wall (10 yards from the ball) or the whistle.

    "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the temporary pause of our women's team. This decision has been necessitated by the recent financial sanctions imposed on our club by the football federation," Kerala Blasters said on Tuesday in a statement.

    The club's appeal against the fine was just denied by the AIFF. In addition, the federation denied Ivan Vukomanovic's appeal against the Rs 5 lakh punishment and 10-game suspension he received.

    "After a very encouraging first season that saw our women's team achieve tremendous results, this year the club had plans for increased investments for our women's team," the statement read.

    Goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan and captain Ashalata Devi of the Indian women's football team questioned the choice to penalise the female footballers for the behaviour of their male counterparts.

    "So the men's team gets a fine for what they did and the money comes from the women's team budget by shutting it down? Great, that's how women's football will develop in india. Horrible!" Chauhan tweeted to which Ashalata replied "Horrible"."

    The club said it had planned a foreign pre-season tour in which the women's side would have accompanied the men's team but at this time it "must prioritize the more immediate objectives and long-term financial stability."

    "These investments included a first-of-a-kind foreign pre-season tour accompanying our men's team, player exchanges, exposure tours, and so much more. However, the financial sanctions have presented us with an unfortunate challenge."

    The club stated that it is still awaiting additional fines from the league body, which will undoubtedly have a greater financial impact on the team.

    "...we cannot continue our women's team activities until such time that there is complete clarity on the matter. The decision to pause their activities was made after careful consideration and evaluation of the current circumstances."

    The Blasters said that the closure was simply a temporary measure and that they would resume operations as soon as the financial crisis was resolved.

    "It is important to highlight that this pause is temporary. We will reinstate our women's team upon closure of this matter in its entirety." 

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 5:25 PM IST
