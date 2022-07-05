Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IGNOU launches Bachelors programme in MSME; know eligibility, fees, how to apply and more

    The new initiative was introduced for the country's youngsters on the occasion of World MSME Day 2022. The new IGNOU programme aims to meet the current demands of a young entrepreneur by assisting in the development of information and skills required to start a firm. The curriculum will be offered by IGNOU's School of Vocational Education and Training beginning in July 2022.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 6:02 PM IST

    Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the introduction of an undergraduate BA degree in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (BAVMSME). The new initiative was introduced for the country's youngsters on the occasion of World MSME Day 2022. The new IGNOU programme aims to meet the current demands of a young entrepreneur by assisting in the development of information and skills required to start a firm.

    The curriculum will be offered by IGNOU's School of Vocational Education and Training beginning in July 2022. The BA Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises curriculum is designed for 10+2 graduates.  Candidates must pay a course price of Rs 5100 every year, as well as an extra registration charge of Rs 300, where applicable. The application deadline is July 31.

    Also Read | CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 to be announced in July's last week; know details here

    How to apply?

    Step 1: Go to the IGNOU website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
    Step 2: Registered users can log in by entering their username and password. New candidates must register by filling out the student registration form with the necessary details.
    Step 3: Fill out the relevant personal and educational information after registering and signing in.
    Step 4: Upload the necessary papers and certifications in the requested size and format, and then pay the Rs 300 application cost.
    Save and submit the form at the end. Save the application form for future use.

    According to an IGNOU statement, the initiative would also help increase work prospects for Indian youngsters. Those interested in pursuing a career as an entrepreneur or updating their existing knowledge and abilities in the field of micro, small, or medium firm may benefit from this programme. It now has 132 credits, according to the university. 

    Also Read | CUET UG admit card 2022 to be out soon; know how to download it

    For 132 credits, it will teach students about recognising business opportunities, market research, innovation, and implementation; planning and designing new projects; exploring investment opportunities; developing and maintaining business, marketing, and social networking; taxation, and obtaining licences, among other topics.

    The initiative aims to provide chances for unskilled labour as well as practising entrepreneurs to be taught and upskilled. The training will improve skills in accordance with industry requirements. Successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders will share their experiences to give practical insights.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 6:02 PM IST
