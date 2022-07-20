IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card released; know how to download it

Candidates may obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website at www.ignou.ac.in. To view their admission card, candidates will need their enrollment number and programme.

For applicants who enrolled for the IGNOU June Term-end Exam 2022, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) June TEE 2022 Admit Card has been published. Candidates may obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website at www.ignou.ac.in. To view their admission card, candidates will need their enrollment number and programme.

IGNOU June TEE for the uninitiated will be held from July 22 to September 5, 2022.

Here are steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the university's official website, www.ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the webpage, click on the 'IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card' link.

Step 3: A new login page will appear.

Step 4: To login, enter your enrolment number and programme.

Step 5: Press the Submit button.

Step 6: The IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card should now appear on the screen.

Step 7: Review the information on the Admit Card and download it. Take a printout for future reference.

IGNOU will administer the June TEE 2022 examinations in two shifts: morning and afternoon. The morning session will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the evening session will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. According to IGNOU, given the present Covid-19 scenario, "Students should be aware that there is a chance of a last-minute change of test location owing to the Covid-19 issue or for any other cause. In such a case, the University will take necessary corrective action, and concerned students are asked to contact their respective Regional Centers."

Candidates are recommended to cross-check and verify all the facts provided on the hall tickets after obtaining IGNOU June TEE Admit Cards 2022. If there are any problems or anomalies, applicants can contact their local IGNOU office to get them corrected before the examination.

