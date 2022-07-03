IGNOU July Session 2022: Re-registration last date extended till July 15; Know how to apply

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the re-registration deadline for the July Session 2022. The deadline for re-registration has been extended until July 15, 2022. Candidates can check and apply for the session at ignou.ac.in, IGNOU's official website.

Students can re-register by logging in to the Samarth Portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in. They can re-register for the following year/semester and pay online through the re-registration portal for the July 2022 Session. Candidates can check and apply online by following the simple steps outlined below.

How to register for IGNOU July Session 2022:

1) Go to the official site of IGNOU Samarth, ignou.samarth.edu.in.

2) Enter the required login details and submit

3) Complete the application form and make payment

4) Click on submit

5) Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need

If the online payment is not updated, do not make the second payment right away. Wait a day, check the payment status, and then make your decision. If you make two payments for the same application, one of them will be refunded. Candidates can visit the IGNOU official website for more information.

