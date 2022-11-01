Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IGNOU admission 2022: December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30

    The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date to submit assignments for the term-end examination (TEE) December 2022 till November 30. The university has also extended the last date to submit the IGNOU December 2022 TEE exam form without late fee till November 10.

    IGNOU admission 2022 December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    The deadline for assignment submission for applicants taking the December Term End Examination was extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday. Candidates may get more information at ignou.ac.in, the official IGNOU website.

    The new deadline for submitting the assignments is November 30 in accordance with the revised timetable. The deadline for submitting assignments was formerly October 31. Candidates must keep in mind that if they have not turned in all of the required assignments or projects, they will not be permitted to sit for the tests. After November 30, no project or assignment will be accepted.

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment list released; here's how to check

    The announcement arrived shortly after the open university extended the deadline for applications to the December Term End Examination (TEE) to November 10 at 11:59 p.m. Candidates formerly had until October 31 to submit their TEE application forms. Candidates must pay a registration cost of Rs 200 and a late fee of Rs 1100 in order to register.

    The term end examinations will start on December 2 and end on January 5, 2023, according to the IGNOU calendar. The TEE tests will be administered this year in two sessions, with the first shift taking place from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift taking place from 2 pm to 5 pm. The university will release the IGNOU hall ticket 2022 for December TEE at least seven days before the commencement of examination.

    Also Read | MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 seat allotment result to be released today; know website, steps here

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment list released here is how to check gcw

    Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment list released; here's how to check

    MBBS students in Tamil Nadu to get textbooks in Tamil soon

    MBBS students in Tamil Nadu to get textbooks in Tamil soon

    'A for Arjun, not A for Apple' UP lawyer finds new way to teach Hindu mythology to children AJR

    'A for Arjun, not A for Apple...' UP lawyer finds new way to teach Hindu mythology to children

    DU admission 2022 second merit list released know how to check important dates more gcw

    DU admission 2022: 2nd merit list released at admission.uod.ac.in; know how to check, important dates & more

    MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 seat allotment result to be released today; know website, steps here - adt

    MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 seat allotment result to be released today; know website, steps here

    Recent Stories

    Around 2000 Twitter employees likely to lose jobs in first round of layoffs Report gcw

    Around 2,000 Twitter employees likely to lose jobs in first round of layoffs: Report

    Haryana Formation Day 2022: Know date, history, and significance of Haryana Day - adt

    Haryana Formation Day 2022: Know date, history, and significance of Haryana Day

    Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment list released here is how to check gcw

    Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment list released; here's how to check

    Karnataka Rajyotsava: Jr NTR to visit Bengaluru will attend Karnataka Ratna Ceremony for Late Puneeth Rajkumar RBA

    Karnataka Rajyotsava: Jr NTR to visit Bengaluru, will attend Karnataka Ratna Ceremony for Puneeth Rajkumar

    World Vegan Day 2022: Reasons you should follow a vegan diet sur

    World Vegan Day 2022: Reasons you should follow a vegan diet

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon