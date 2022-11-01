IGNOU admission 2022: December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date to submit assignments for the term-end examination (TEE) December 2022 till November 30. The university has also extended the last date to submit the IGNOU December 2022 TEE exam form without late fee till November 10.

The deadline for assignment submission for applicants taking the December Term End Examination was extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday. Candidates may get more information at ignou.ac.in, the official IGNOU website.

The new deadline for submitting the assignments is November 30 in accordance with the revised timetable. The deadline for submitting assignments was formerly October 31. Candidates must keep in mind that if they have not turned in all of the required assignments or projects, they will not be permitted to sit for the tests. After November 30, no project or assignment will be accepted.

The announcement arrived shortly after the open university extended the deadline for applications to the December Term End Examination (TEE) to November 10 at 11:59 p.m. Candidates formerly had until October 31 to submit their TEE application forms. Candidates must pay a registration cost of Rs 200 and a late fee of Rs 1100 in order to register.

The term end examinations will start on December 2 and end on January 5, 2023, according to the IGNOU calendar. The TEE tests will be administered this year in two sessions, with the first shift taking place from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift taking place from 2 pm to 5 pm. The university will release the IGNOU hall ticket 2022 for December TEE at least seven days before the commencement of examination.

