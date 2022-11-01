Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment list released; here's how to check

The Directorate Of Medical Education has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 seat allotment list for round 2 government quota. Candidates who registered for the counselling will be able to view the document on the official website – tnmedicalselection.net.

According to the website, the allocation list has been made public for both state government quota students and students from the management quota. Candidates must first login to the account by providing their birthdate, roll number, and other details.

The candidates are advised that those who were given seats in Round 2 cannot renounce their seats once they have been confirmed, and they are also prohibited from taking part in further rounds of the state NEET PG counselling in 2022. TN NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 allotment list includes rank, roll number, name, community, service, marks, college alloted from, college allotted, and category of candidates

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Round 2 Counselling: Here's how to download allotment list

Visit the official website of DME, TN – tnmedicalselection.net

Then pick PG Medical by clicking on PG Courses.

The link to download the allotment order will be given

Candidates must click the login button and fill out the form.

The screen will show the allocation list.

Keep a copy of the allocation list you downloaded.

Candidates must be aware that they must report to the designated colleges, pay their tuition costs, and check their relevant documentation. “It is also to be noted that the candidates who resigned / not joined after being allotted the course on completion of round 2 of online counselling will have to forfeit the processing fee, security deposit and tuition fee and further that he/ she will not be eligible to participate in subsequent rounds of counselling,” it further said.