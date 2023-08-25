ICSI CS Professional June 2023 examination result declared: See toppers list, how to check score and more

Aspiring candidates can access their scorecards via the official website, icsi.edu. Rashi Amrut Parakh secured the top position in the ICSI CS Professional June 2023 examination. Additionally, the ICSI has also released a list of CS Professional toppers.

On August 25, 2023, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) unveiled the results of the CS Professional Programme Examinations conducted in June 2023. The ICSI CS Professional Programme results were officially declared at 11 a.m. Aspiring candidates can access their scorecards via the official website, icsi.edu. Rashi Amrut Parakh secured the top position in the ICSI CS Professional June 2023 examination. Additionally, the ICSI has also released a list of CS Professional toppers.

The examinations for ICSI Executive and Professional programs took place from June 1 to June 10, 2023, across various examination centres nationwide.

Here are the top-ranking candidates in the ICSI CS Professional June 2023 exam:

1) Rashi Amrut Parakh

2) Jenny Dipen Panchmatia

3) Manya Shrivastava

4) Nirali Lakhubhai Chavda

5) Krishna Kumari Pal

6) Dodhia Mohammed Shezaan Shabbir Al

7) Rajani Rajendra Jha

8) Ritika

9) Anshika Pal

10) Aarya Sandeep Nagarkar

How to check results

For candidates who appeared for the ICSI CS Examination 2023, the following steps should be followed to access their results:

Step 1: Visit https://icsi.edu to download your result.

Step 2: Locate the "CS Result June 2023" link.

Step 3: Click on the link on the Official Website- https://icsi.edu to access the results page.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials (registration number and roll number).

Step 5: Once logged in, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Click the “Result Download” button to save a copy. You can also take a screenshot or print it for your records.

Passing marks in ICSI CS Exam

To pass the CS Executive program exam during the June 2023 session, candidates must obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each subject. Additionally, a cumulative score of at least 50% is required to pass the exam and progress toward becoming a company secretary. These criteria ensure that candidates not only excel in individual subjects but also maintain a satisfactory overall performance across all aspects of the examination.

The next series of exams for the Executive Programme and Professional programmes is scheduled for December 21 to December 30, 2023. This announcement provides aspiring company secretaries with ample time to prepare and plan for these crucial examinations.