Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICSI CS Professional June 2023 examination result declared: See toppers list, how to check score and more

    Aspiring candidates can access their scorecards via the official website, icsi.edu. Rashi Amrut Parakh secured the top position in the ICSI CS Professional June 2023 examination. Additionally, the ICSI has also released a list of CS Professional toppers. 

    ICSI CS Professional June 2023 examination result declared: See toppers list, how to check score and more
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    On August 25, 2023, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) unveiled the results of the CS Professional Programme Examinations conducted in June 2023. The ICSI CS Professional Programme results were officially declared at 11 a.m. Aspiring candidates can access their scorecards via the official website, icsi.edu. Rashi Amrut Parakh secured the top position in the ICSI CS Professional June 2023 examination. Additionally, the ICSI has also released a list of CS Professional toppers. 

    The examinations for ICSI Executive and Professional programs took place from June 1 to June 10, 2023, across various examination centres nationwide.

    Here are the top-ranking candidates in the ICSI CS Professional June 2023 exam:

    1) Rashi Amrut Parakh

    2) Jenny Dipen Panchmatia

    3) Manya Shrivastava

    4) Nirali Lakhubhai Chavda

    5) Krishna Kumari Pal

    6) Dodhia Mohammed Shezaan Shabbir Al

    7) Rajani Rajendra Jha

    8) Ritika

    9) Anshika Pal

    10) Aarya Sandeep Nagarkar

    The ICSI CS Professional exam toppers are as follows:

    1) Rashi Amrut Parakh

    2) Jenny Dipen Panchmatia

    3) Manya Shrivastava

    How to check results

    For candidates who appeared for the ICSI CS Examination 2023, the following steps should be followed to access their results:

    Step 1: Visit https://icsi.edu to download your result.

    Step 2: Locate the "CS Result June 2023" link.

    Step 3: Click on the link on the Official Website- https://icsi.edu to access the results page.

    Step 4: Enter your login credentials (registration number and roll number).

    Step 5: Once logged in, your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 6: Click the “Result Download” button to save a copy. You can also take a screenshot or print it for your records.

    Passing marks in ICSI CS Exam

    To pass the CS Executive program exam during the June 2023 session, candidates must obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each subject. Additionally, a cumulative score of at least 50% is required to pass the exam and progress toward becoming a company secretary. These criteria ensure that candidates not only excel in individual subjects but also maintain a satisfactory overall performance across all aspects of the examination.

    The next series of exams for the Executive Programme and Professional programmes is scheduled for December 21 to December 30, 2023. This announcement provides aspiring company secretaries with ample time to prepare and plan for these crucial examinations.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 announced Here is a step by step guide to check it gcw

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 announced; Here's a step-by-step guide to check it

    NBEMS releases FMGE 2023 June session results on nbe.edu.in; Here's how to download result AJR

    NBEMS releases FMGE 2023 June session results on nbe.edu.in; Here's how to download result

    Board examinations to be held twice in a year will need to study two languages Govt gcw

    Board examinations to be held twice in a year, will need to study two languages: Govt

    Coal India subsidiary SECL offers free residential coaching for NEET medical exam to students from MP, Chhattisgarh

    Coal India subsidiary SECL offers free residential coaching for NEET exam to students from MP, Chhattisgarh

    NEET PG 2023 round-2 counselling registration closing today; Seat allotment out on August 25 AJR

    NEET PG 2023 round-2 counselling registration closing today; Seat allotment out on August 25

    Recent Stories

    Madhumita Shukla murder case: Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Amarmani Tripathi, wife AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Amarmani Tripathi, wife in Madhumita Shukla murder case

    Nation Film Awards 2023: Mahesh Bhatt ecstatic after daughter Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress title ADC

    Nation Film Awards 2023: Mahesh Bhatt ecstatic after daughter Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress title

    7 colorful flowers to add vibrancy to your balcony gcw eai

    7 colorful flowers to add vibrancy to your balcony

    Football Saudi Pro League 2023: Al Ittihad tempts Mohamed Salah with 1 million per week salary osf

    Saudi Pro League 2023: Al Ittihad tempts Mohamed Salah with £1 million per week salary

    'Aakhri Sach' to 'Ahsoka': New OTT releases to binge this weekend MSW

    'Aakhri Sach' to 'Ahsoka': New OTT releases to binge this weekend

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon