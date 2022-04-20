ICSI CSEET 2022 to be held on May 7; all you need to know

Applicants can check the official notification on the official site on icsi.edu.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CSEET May 2022 date. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be held on May 7, 2022, via remote protected mode.

The required details for the examination, such as batch timings, user ID, and the password for the ICSI CSEET May 2022, will be mailed or sent through SMS to the candidates. Candidates will be required to appear for the examination with the provided credentials.

Candidates are requested to download the admit card and instructions from the official site of the institute in due course. Candidates must also download the required secure exam browser in advance to their laptop or desktop computer to take to the exam.

Meanwhile, registration for the ICSI CSEET July 2022 session will close on June 15, 2022. On July 9, 2022, the examination will take place. Candidates can visit the ICSI CSEET official website for further information.

