Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICSI CSEET 2022 to be held on May 7; all you need to know

    Applicants can check the official notification on the official site on icsi.edu.
     

    ICSI CSEET 2022 to be held on May 7; all you need to know - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

    Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CSEET May 2022 date. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be held on May 7, 2022, via remote protected mode. Applicants can check the official notification on the official site of the ICSI on icsi.edu.

    The required details for the examination, such as batch timings, user ID, and the password for the ICSI CSEET May 2022, will be mailed or sent through SMS to the candidates. Candidates will be required to appear for the examination with the provided credentials.

    Also ReadTBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board exam new dates for class 12 announced; check here

    Candidates are requested to download the admit card and instructions from the official site of the institute in due course. Candidates must also download the required secure exam browser in advance to their laptop or desktop computer to take to the exam.

    Also ReadCMAT 2022: NTA releases provisional answer key; here's how to download 

    Meanwhile, registration for the ICSI CSEET July 2022 session will close on June 15, 2022. On July 9, 2022, the examination will take place. Candidates can visit the ICSI CSEET official website for further information.

    Also ReadNTA reopens JEE Main 2022 session 1 window; check new dates here

     

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Board 10th 12th Practical Exams 2022 begin today know important guidelines gcw

    UP Board 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 begin today; know important guidelines

    Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 results to be announced today, learn how to check - adt

    Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 results to be announced today; Learn how to check

    CMAT 2022: NTA releases provisional answer key; here's how to download - adt

    CMAT 2022: NTA releases provisional answer key; here's how to download

    Maharashtra state board results for SSC, HSC to be announced by mid-May? Know here - adt

    Maharashtra state board results for SSC, HSC to be announced by mid-May? Know here

    APJEE 2022 Registrations open today know how to apply documents needed gcw

    APJEE 2022: Registrations open today; know how to apply, documents needed

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri asserts overcooked Virat Kohli needs break from cricket-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri asserts 'overcooked' Virat Kohli needs break from cricket

    Bizarre video: Thief captured dancing on CCTV after looting store in Uttar Pradesh - gps

    Bizarre video: Thief captured dancing on CCTV after looting store in Uttar Pradesh

    Here what Aamir Khan doing this summer; check out his latest pictures with son Azad RBA

    Here's what Aamir Khan doing this summer; check out his latest pictures with son Azad

    Yash s KGF Chapter 2 famous dialogue finds place on fan s wedding card Check out gcw

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 famous dialogue finds place on fan's wedding card; Check out

    Uber raises trip rates by 10% in Bengaluru amid rising fuel prices - adt

    Uber raises trip rates by 10% in Bengaluru amid rising fuel prices

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon