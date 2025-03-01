ICAI CA Result 2025: CA Inter and Foundation exam results to be announced on this day, check here

ICAI CA Inter & Foundation Result January 2025 expected on this day in March! Check results, toppers list & passing percentage on icai.nic.in. Follow the given steps to check exam result.

ICAI CA 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result date for CA Inter and Foundation January 2025. The results for ICAI January session is expected to be released on March 4, 2025. After the results are released, candidates can check it on the official website icai.nic.in. Along with the results, ICAI will also release the list of toppers and pass percentage.

ICAI has released an official notice regarding the results of the Chartered Accountant Intermediate and Foundation examinations conducted in January 2025. As per the announcement, the results are expected to be declared on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official portal.

ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation Exam Results 2025

CA Foundation January 2025 exams were conducted on January 12, 14, 16 and 18. CA Inter exams were held from January 11 to 21. After the results are released, the candidates can also check the results by following the easy steps given below.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Follow these easy steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.org.

Step 2: Now, click on 'ICAI CA January 2025 Result' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number, then click on submit.

Step 4: Your CA Inter or CA Foundation result will be displayed on the screen. Check your result and save it for future reference.

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter and Final Registration

The registration process for CA Foundation, Inter and Final May Session 2025 will start today i.e. March 1, 2025. ICAI will conduct a mock test series for CA Inter and Final in March-April. Candidates registering for the exam should attend mock tests for preparation. Apart from this, CS Professional and Executive results were also announced recently. Along with the results, the list of toppers was also released.

