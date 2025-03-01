RRB Group D Recruitment: Application window closes today, apply now for 32438 vacancies

RRB Group D recruitment 2025 application ends today! Apply online at rrbapply.gov.in. Don't miss this opportunity for 32438 Group D posts. 

Published: Mar 1, 2025, 9:01 AM IST

RRB Group D Recruitment: Candidates interested in applying for the RRB Group D recruitment exam should note this important update. The last date to submit applications is today i.e., March 1, 2025. Eligible candidates are advised to complete their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline to submit the application fee is March 3, 2025. Ensure you complete the process on time to avoid any last-minute issues.

RRB Group D Recruitment: Important Dates

Online application notification released for RRB Group D recruitment- January 22, 2025
Starting date of online application for RRB Group D Recruitment - January 23, 2025
Last date to apply online for RRB Group D Recruitment- March 1, 2025
Commencement of correction in online application form for RRB Group D recruitment- March 4, 2025
Last date for making corrections in the online application form for RRB Group D recruitment- March 13, 2025

RRB Group D Recruitment: Vacancies

The notification for recruitment to 32438 Group D posts was issued by the Railway Recruitment Board on January 22, 2025. After the release of the information, the application process was started the next day. The last date was extended to March 1, 2025, which is tomorrow. Therefore, candidates are advised to fill the application form on time without any delay.

RRB Group D Vacancy 2025: Exam fee 

Unreserved category candidates applying for RRB Group D recruitment will have to pay a fee of Rs 500. Candidates of SC/ST category, women, minority and EWS category will have to deposit a fee of Rs 250. The fee can be paid only in online mode.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: How to apply online 

Step 1: For RRB Group D recruitment, visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in
Step 2: After this, click on the recruitment link on the homepage. 
Step 3: Here, click on the link Details EMPLOYMENT NOTICE CEN No. 08/ 2024. Click on the link. 
Step 4: Now on the new page, the links of the respective RRB will appear, click on it.
Step 5: Fill the application form and complete the registration process. Click on the login button here. Pay the fee. Take a printout of the application form.

