ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2025 Result to be announced today, know where to check

ICAI CA January 2025 session results are expected to be released on March 4, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website icai.nic.in by entering their registration and roll number.

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2025 Result to be announced today, know where to check iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Mar 4, 2025, 9:27 AM IST

ICAI CA 2025: The results for the ICAI January session are expected to be released today, March 4, 2025. Once announced, candidates can check their results on the official website, icai.nic.in. To access the results, candidates must enter their registration number and roll number. Upon submission, the result will be displayed on the screen. In addition to the results, ICAI will also publish the list of toppers and the overall pass percentage.

ICAI CA Result 2025: How to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.org.
Step 2: click on 'ICAI CA January 2025 Result' on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number, then click on submit.
Step 4: Your CA Inter or CA Foundation result will be displayed. Download it and save it for future reference.  

Also read: AIBE 19 Result 2024: When will the All India Bar Examination results be declared? Check latest updates

ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation Exam Results 2025

CA Foundation January 2025 exams were conducted on January 12, 14, 16 and 18. CA Inter exams were held from January 11 to 21. 

The registration process for CA Foundation, Inter and Final May Session 2025 began on March 1, 2025. ICAI will conduct a mock test series for CA Inter and Final in March-April. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to take mock tests as part of their preparation. Additionally, the results for the CS Professional and Executive exams were recently announced. Along with the results, the list of toppers was also released.

Also read: REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AIBE 19 Result 2024: When will the All India Bar Examination results be declared? Check latest updates iwh

AIBE 19 Result 2024: When will the All India Bar Examination results be declared? Check latest updates

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in iwh

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

RRB JE Result 2025: RRB JE result to be declared soon, CBT-2 exam will be held on March 20 iwh

RRB JE Result 2025: RRB JE result to be declared soon, CBT-2 exam will be held on March 20

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG exam begins, check application process and exam date iwh

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG exam begins, check application process and exam date

ICAI CA Result 2025: CA Inter and Foundation exam results to be announced on this day, check here iwh

ICAI CA Result 2025: CA Inter and Foundation exam results to be announced on this day, check here

Recent Stories

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US starting Tuesday midnight march 4 2025, announces Justin Trudeau anr

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods starting Tuesday, announces Trudeau

No Chutney, No Sambar, Make Tasty Crispy Egg Dosa from Leftover Batter! RBA

No Chutney, No Sambar, Make Tasty Crispy Egg Dosa from Leftover Batter!

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon