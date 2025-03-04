ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2025 Result to be announced today, know where to check

ICAI CA January 2025 session results are expected to be released on March 4, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website icai.nic.in by entering their registration and roll number.

ICAI CA 2025: The results for the ICAI January session are expected to be released today, March 4, 2025. Once announced, candidates can check their results on the official website, icai.nic.in. To access the results, candidates must enter their registration number and roll number. Upon submission, the result will be displayed on the screen. In addition to the results, ICAI will also publish the list of toppers and the overall pass percentage.

ICAI CA Result 2025: How to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.org.

Step 2: click on 'ICAI CA January 2025 Result' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number, then click on submit.

Step 4: Your CA Inter or CA Foundation result will be displayed. Download it and save it for future reference.

ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation Exam Results 2025

CA Foundation January 2025 exams were conducted on January 12, 14, 16 and 18. CA Inter exams were held from January 11 to 21.

The registration process for CA Foundation, Inter and Final May Session 2025 began on March 1, 2025. ICAI will conduct a mock test series for CA Inter and Final in March-April. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to take mock tests as part of their preparation. Additionally, the results for the CS Professional and Executive exams were recently announced. Along with the results, the list of toppers was also released.

