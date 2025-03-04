AIBE 19 Result 2024: When will the All India Bar Examination results be declared? Check latest updates

AIBE 19 results are expected soon on allindiabarexamination.com. Qualifying candidates will receive a certificate to practice law. Check minimum cutoff marks and steps to download the scorecard.

AIBE 19 Result: The All India Bar Examination 2024 was conducted on December 22 at the designated examination centres across the country. Since the exam concluded, candidates have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the results, with anticipation growing day by day. However, as per media reports, this wait is expected to end soon. AIBE 19 Result 2024 can be declared very soon by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The result will be released online on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is conducted annually by the Bar Council of India (BCI) for law graduates aspiring to practice law. LLB degree holders appear for this exam, and only those who secure the prescribed cutoff marks are granted the eligibility to practice.

AIBE 19 Result: Minimum cutoff marks to qualify

To qualify in the AIBE exam, General and OBC category candidates need to secure a minimum of 45% marks to pass, while SC/ ST/ Disabled candidates need to secure a minimum of 40% marks to pass the exam.

AIBE 19 Result: Steps to download the result

• After the release of AIBE 19 Result 2024-25, visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

• On the home page of the website, click on the result link.

• Enter the roll number and password and submit.

• The result will be opened on the screen. Download the scorecard for future use.

AIBE 19 Result: Final answer key

The provisional answer key has already been released by BCI, on which the candidates could raise objections was given till February 10. After resolving the objections filed, the final answer key can be released along with the results.

