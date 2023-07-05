ICAI CA Final, Inter May 2023 result to be declared today; Here's how you can check your marks

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will today, July 5, release the result of CA Inter, Final result 2023. Once declared, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website icai.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the 2023 ICAI CA final and intermediate results would be announced today, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The official notice stated: "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 5th July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in".

The CA Inter and Final exam was conducted by the concerned officials from 3 to 18 May 2023 across different examination centers of the state. When the results are made public, they may be verified directly through a link by entering personal login information such a registration or roll number.

Candidates can check their results by entering their registration number along with their roll numbers.

Here's how you can your results:

Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.

Go to the 'Results Section' on the displayed homepage and choose the "ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Results 2023" direct link.

A login page will show up on the screen.

Enter your login information, including your registration number and PIN.

Press the submit button.

Your final and intermediate exam results for chartered accountants will appear on the screen.

To find out your scores, carefully review the findings.

For future use, download, save, and print a physical copy.

ICAI will release a merit list of June exam rank holders along with results. It will be available on icai.nic.in.

