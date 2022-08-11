IAF Agniveer Result 2022 declared on agnipathvayu.cdac.in, here's how to check your marks

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their results by visiting the official website of IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. It is to be noted that the Qualifying candidates will have to appear for the Provisional Select List (PSL) round, which is scheduled to be held on December 01, 2022. The enrollment of the candidate will begin from December 11, 2022.

An announcement on the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022 has been released by the Indian Air Force, IAF Agniveer Result 2022. On the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in, candidates who took the phase 1 test may now check their Air Force Agnipath sarkari results online. IAF Agniveer Result 2022 declared announcement, as mentioned before, has been made for the CASB Air Force phase 1 exam. All candidates who applied for the Air Force Agnipath Recruitment took this exam between July 24 and July 30, 2022.

Candidates will now require their login information in order to access their online CASB sarkari results. To download their scores, they can also make use of the detailed instructions given below:

- Candidates must go to the Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment's official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

- A new page would load after clicking the "Candidate Login" option on the site.

- Now, log in using your email address and password.

- Your screen will show the IAF Agniveer Result 2022.

- For future use, download and print a copy of it.

For the upcoming stage of Agnipath recruiting, CASB Air Force Agniveer Results 2022 must be printed and stored securely. Candidates should be aware that all shortlisted candidates will additionally undergo a physical fitness test and a medical exam following the phase 2 online examination.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2022 received over 7 lakh applications. Candidates must get ready for the upcoming rounds now that the CASB Air Force results have been released. On December 11, 2022, Agniveers would begin their last enrolment in the IAF.

