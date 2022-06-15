Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HBSE 12th Results 2022: Here's how you can check your marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    Candidates must achieve a minimum of 33% in each subject and total to be declared passed in the HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022. Students should also keep their admission cards available since they contain their roll numbers and date of birth, which they will need to check their marksheets online. It may also be accessed by SMS and the DigiLocker app.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the results of the class 12 board examinations on June 15. Last year, after the results were announced, the link to verify was not available until the evening. Students can visit the official websites at bseh.org.in, examresults.net, and indiaresults.com for further information. This year's HBSE 12th test was taken by 2.51 lakh students. Dr. Jagbir Singh, chairman of the HBSE, will reveal the results during a press conference in the evening, after which the result link will be enabled.

    Also Read | HBSE Result 2022: Haryana Board likely to announce class 12 result today; Know time, websites

    Know your results through SMS

    To get BSEH 12th Result 2022 via SMS on your mobile, type ‘RESULTHB12’ and send it to 56263.

    How to check via DigiLocker?

    Step 1: Go to the Digilocker website, which is located at digilocker.gov.in. You may also use your smartphone to download the Digilocker app.

    Step 2: Next, in the upper left corner of the website, click the sign up button.

    Step 3: Enter the name on your Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

    Step 4: Sign in using your credentials.

    Step 5: Under the 'education' tab, select HBSE 12th.

    Step 6: Select the category HBSE 12th exam result 2022.

    Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the outcome will be shown on your screen.

    Also Read | HBSE Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be out today; Know how to check via SMS

    Meanwhile, students may get their results via a smartphone app. The 'Board of School Education Haryana' mobile app may be downloaded from the Google Play Store. To obtain their score cards, students just only provide their name, roll number, and registered email address.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 3:05 PM IST
