GATE 2025 Answer Key: IIT Roorkee to release GATE answer key soon, exam results will be declared in March

GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee is expected to release the GATE 2025 answer key soon. Candidates can download it from the official website and raise objections within the given timeframe.

GATE 2025: According to media reports, the GATE exam answer key can be released by IIT Roorkee in a couple of days. After the provisional answer key is made available, candidates can download it by visiting the official website at https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/. To access the answer key, candidates must enter the required details.

GATE 2025 Exam Dates

The Graduate Aptitude Test was conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) on February 1, 2, 5 and 16, 2025. The duration of the exam was three hours. It is expected that the institute will also release the response sheet of the exam along with the answer key. Apart from this, candidates will be given an opportunity to register objections on the answer key. Candidates can register the challenge within the stipulated date. The challenges registered will be reviewed by the expert panel and then the final answer key and results will be released on this basis.

GATE Exam Answer Key 2025: Previous Years’ answer keys

The GATE exam was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 in the year 2024. The answer key was released on February 19, 2025. In the year 2023, this exam was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 and the answer key was released on February 21.

GATE 2025 answer key: Follow these easy steps to download answer key

Step 1: To download the Graduate Aptitude Test answer key, visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the GATE Exam Answer Key link on the home page.

Step 3: Login using your enrolment ID and password.

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check the answer key and raise objections. Pay the fee. Download the hard copy for further use.

The result of GATE Exam 2025 will be released in March, 2025. It will be released on the official website. Candidates will be able to check it by entering the required details. You can visit the website for more information.

