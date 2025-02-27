GATE 2025 Answer Key: IIT Roorkee to release GATE answer key soon, exam results will be declared in March

GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee is expected to release the GATE 2025 answer key soon. Candidates can download it from the official website and raise objections within the given timeframe.

GATE 2025 Answer Key: IIT Roorkee to release GATE answer key soon, exam results will be declared in March iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

GATE 2025: According to media reports, the GATE exam answer key can be released by IIT Roorkee in a couple of days. After the provisional answer key is made available, candidates can download it by visiting the official website at https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/. To access the answer key, candidates must enter the required details.

GATE 2025 Exam Dates

The Graduate Aptitude Test was conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) on February 1, 2, 5 and 16, 2025. The duration of the exam was three hours. It is expected that the institute will also release the response sheet of the exam along with the answer key. Apart from this, candidates will be given an opportunity to register objections on the answer key. Candidates can register the challenge within the stipulated date. The challenges registered will be reviewed by the expert panel and then the final answer key and results will be released on this basis.

Also read: RRB JE Result 2025: Final results likely to be released soon, check official website for updates

GATE Exam Answer Key 2025: Previous Years’ answer keys

The GATE exam was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 in the year 2024. The answer key was released on February 19, 2025. In the year 2023, this exam was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 and the answer key was released on February 21.

GATE 2025 answer key: Follow these easy steps to download answer key

Step 1: To download the Graduate Aptitude Test answer key, visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in. 
Step 2: Click on the GATE Exam Answer Key link on the home page. 
Step 3: Login using your enrolment ID and password. 
Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check the answer key and raise objections. Pay the fee. Download the hard copy for further use.

Also read: RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT: RRB ALP recruitment exam results declared, check steps to download

The result of GATE Exam 2025 will be released in March, 2025. It will be released on the official website. Candidates will be able to check it by entering the required details. You can visit the website for more information.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RRB JE Result 2025: Final results likely to be released soon, check official website for updates iwh

RRB JE Result 2025: Final results likely to be released soon, check official website for updates

RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT: RRB ALP recruitment exam results declared, check steps to download iwh

RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT: RRB ALP recruitment exam results declared, check steps to download

CBSE proposes two board exams for Class X from 2026 aiming to reduce academic pressure; seeks public feedback anr

CBSE proposes two board exams for Class X from 2026 aiming to reduce academic pressure; seeks public feedback

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more iwh

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in iwh

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in

Recent Stories

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH] NTI

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH]

football When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Possible dates and scenarios explained snt

When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Possible dates and scenarios explained

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon