RRB JE Result 2025: Final results likely to be released soon, check official website for updates

RRB JE Result: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) declared the ALP result and will soon release the Junior Engineer (JE) result for CEN 3/2024. The CBT 2 exam for RRB JE is scheduled for March 20, 2025.

RRB JE Result: The result of CEN 1/ 2024 (Assistant Loco Pilot) has been declared by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Now, candidates are awaiting the result of Junior Engineer- CEN 3/ 2024 (JE and other posts). The results can be downloaded online by visiting the official website of Railway Recruitment Board Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in. As soon as the results are released, the candidates will be able to check the result by entering the login details.

RRB JE Result: Where to check the results

ALP result has been declared by RRB. Candidates can check the result by visiting the website or by clicking on the direct link given below on this page. Assistant Loco Pilot Recruitment Examination was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024.

Also read: RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT: RRB ALP recruitment exam results declared, check steps to download

The Railways has released the ALP Merit List on different websites according to the zones in which the roll numbers of the successful candidates are recorded. Candidates can download the merit list by visiting the railway website according to their zone. Only successful candidates will be able to appear for the Tier-2 exam.

RRB JE Result: Follow these steps to download the results

• To check RRB JE Result, visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

• On the home page of the website, click on the button related to CEN 1/ 2024 ALP.

• Click on the link related to the result.

• You will be able to check the result by entering the login credentials or from the merit list

RRB JE Result: CBT 2 exam

The exam date for the Computer Based Test (CBT 2) for JE recruitment has been officially announced by RRB. As per the notification, the second phase exam for RRB Junior Engineer and other posts will be held on March 20, 2025. Candidates are advised to note that the exam city slip will be available for download 10 days prior to the examination. With this, the candidates will be able to prepare for the journey in advance by getting information about their exam city.

Also read: Career Guide: How to transition from 9-5 job to freelancing

Admit cards of the candidates for appearing in the exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. As soon as the admit card is issued, candidates will be able to download it online. Candidates must carry the admit card and a valid identity card. Without the admit card and ID card, entry to the examination hall will not be allowed.

Latest Videos