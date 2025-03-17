Lifestyle

Exams and memory

Preparing for exams can feel like a challenging, but with simple and effective strategies can significantly improve your memory and learning capacity. 
 

Image credits: Freepik

7 ways to boost your memory

By following these techniques, you'll enhance focus and retention, paving the way for exam success.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Follow the Pomodoro Technique

Break your study sessions into intervals (e.g., 25 minutes of focused study followed by a 5-minute break). This method helps maintain concentration and prevents burnout.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Visual Aids

Create mind maps, charts, or flashcards to summarize important concepts. Visual aids make it easier to recall information during exams.

Image credits: Freepik

Teach What You Learn

Teaching the material to someone else is a powerful way to reinforce your understanding. Explaining concepts in simple terms ensures that you've fully grasped the subject.

Image credits: Freepik

Prioritize Sleep

Good-quality sleep is essential for consolidating memories and improving cognitive function. Aim for 7–9 hours of sleep each night, especially before the exam.

Image credits: Freepik

Practice Active Recall

Regularly test yourself on what you’ve studied. This active engagement strengthens your memory and highlights areas that need more attention.

Image credits: Freepik

