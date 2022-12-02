Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list to be released today; know steps to check

    Candidates must accept their seat assignments between December 3 (10:00 am) to December 4 (5:00 pm), as per the released schedule after the allocation list is released at 5:00 pm today. Colleges must validate each candidate's online application from December 3 to December 5, 2022, and the deadline to pay fees is November 6, 2022 (5:00 pm). 

    DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list to be released today, December 2; know steps to check
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

    Delhi University will release the DU Admissions 2022 CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list on Friday, December 2, 2022. The University will issue the spot round 2 allocation list at 5:00 pm today. Candidates who have registered for spot admission can see the list on DU's official website, du.ac.in.

    According to the official schedule, the link to accept the assigned seats will be active between December 3 to December 4, 2022. The college can verify and approve online applications from December 3 to December 5, 2022. The deadline for candidates to submit their admission fees online is December 6, 2022.

    The official notice can be found on the website, admission.uod.ac.in. According to the website, "It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in Spot Round II." "Spot Round I candidates will not be able to participate in Spot Round II. The seat assigned in a specific Spot Admission round is final."

    DU Admission 2022: know how to check the CSAS Spot Round 2 list,

    1) Navigate to the official website, du.ac.in.

    2) Click on the admission link

    3) On a new login page, click on the CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list link

    4) Key in the login details, and the result will be on the screen 

    5) Download the page and save it for later use

    Candidates must accept their seat assignments between December 3 (10:00 am) to December 4 (5:00 pm), as per the released schedule after the allocation list is released at 5:00 pm today. Colleges must validate each candidate's online application from December 3 to December 5, 2022, and the deadline to pay fees is November 6, 2022 (5:00 pm). 

    Also read: Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 allotment result released; check details

    Also read: How to be an 'entrepreneur with heart'? Sonam Wangchuk shares 'Insight'

    Also read: CLAT 2023: NLU to conduct exam on December 18; When & how to download admit card?

     

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICSE ISC datesheet 2023 Class 12 exams to begin from February 13 Class 10 from February 27 gcw

    ICSE, ISC datesheet 2023: Class 12 exams to begin from February 13, Class 10 from February 27

    CLAT 2023: Schedule released, admit card to be out on December 6; check here - adt

    CLAT 2023: Schedule released, admit card to be out on December 6; check here

    IIM CAT 2022 answer key, response sheet released; check details - adt

    IIM CAT 2022 answer key, response sheet released; check details

    DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University releases first merit list for MA, Msc Courses; check details

    DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University releases first merit list for MA, Msc Courses; check details

    DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University to release first merit list today, November 30; check key dates, steps to check - adt

    DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University to release first merit list today; check key dates, steps to check

    Recent Stories

    JNU campus walls defaced with anti-brahmin slogans, probe ordered - adt

    JNU campus walls defaced with anti-brahmin slogans, probe ordered

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes over Moscow; check out Russian dancers perform to film's theme RBA

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes over Moscow; check out Russian dancers perform to film's theme

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Mastermind gangster Goldy Brar 'detained' in California AJR

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Mastermind gangster Goldy Brar 'detained' in California

    Spinach to broccoli, 5 foods that will help you prevent iron deficiency sur

    Spinach to broccoli, 5 foods that will help you prevent iron deficiency

    Who is Freddy? Kartik Aaryan's latest film character, the most eligible bachelor in town RBA

    Who is Freddy? Kartik Aaryan's latest film character, the most eligible bachelor in town

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon