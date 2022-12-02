DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list to be released today; know steps to check

Candidates must accept their seat assignments between December 3 (10:00 am) to December 4 (5:00 pm), as per the released schedule after the allocation list is released at 5:00 pm today. Colleges must validate each candidate's online application from December 3 to December 5, 2022, and the deadline to pay fees is November 6, 2022 (5:00 pm).

Delhi University will release the DU Admissions 2022 CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list on Friday, December 2, 2022. The University will issue the spot round 2 allocation list at 5:00 pm today. Candidates who have registered for spot admission can see the list on DU's official website, du.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the link to accept the assigned seats will be active between December 3 to December 4, 2022. The college can verify and approve online applications from December 3 to December 5, 2022. The deadline for candidates to submit their admission fees online is December 6, 2022.

The official notice can be found on the website, admission.uod.ac.in. According to the website, "It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in Spot Round II." "Spot Round I candidates will not be able to participate in Spot Round II. The seat assigned in a specific Spot Admission round is final."

DU Admission 2022: know how to check the CSAS Spot Round 2 list,

1) Navigate to the official website, du.ac.in.

2) Click on the admission link

3) On a new login page, click on the CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list link

4) Key in the login details, and the result will be on the screen

5) Download the page and save it for later use

