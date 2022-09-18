DU Admissions 2022: After CUET UG results, first cut-off list likely to be announced on October 10

As per the official statement, the first cut-off list, for which scores of students are anxiously waiting will be released on October 10, 2022. The DU university colleges, such as Lady Shri Ram College, Hansraj College, SRCC, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Jesus and Mary College, and other will release the DU 2022 first cut off list on the official website of the Delhi University.

The DU 2022 first cut off list will be made available on the Delhi University's official website by the university's institutions, including Lady Shri Ram College, Hansraj College, SRCC, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Ramanujan College, Jesus and Mary College, Deshbandhu College, and others.

The DU 1st cutoff 2022 is anticipated to be as high as 99.37 per cent, similar to the previous year. Applicants for admission to Delhi University who meet the first cutoff can submit an application.

Admission to Delhi University institutions would be based on the DU first cut off list. The candidates must also pay the admission fee before the deadline. The total number of applicants, the program(s) applied for, CUET scores, the number of open seats, and other considerations are considered while creating the DU seat allotment list.

It is significant to note that this year, CUET results will be utilised to decide admission to DU rather than Class 12 results. On September 12, the university opened the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 application portal to make the process easier.

Three processes will be involved in admission using the Common Seat Allocation System: submitting the CSAS-2022 application form, choosing programmes and entering preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

Through the DU admissions process 2022, there will be over 70,000 seats available each year in 91 connected institutions. Only candidates who have attained the DU initial cut off 2022 marks for any undergraduate programme in their preferred college will be taken into consideration.

