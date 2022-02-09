  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi University to reopen from February 17, announces proctor

    Students and activists have been demonstrating outside the VC's office on Delhi University's North Campus for the last two days, asking that the university reinstate physical classes immediately. 

    Delhi University to reopen from February 17 announces proctor gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The University of Delhi will resume physical sessions on February 17, 2022, according to DU Proctor Rajni Abbi, who spoke to protesting ABVP activists on February 9.
    Students and activists have been demonstrating outside the VC's office on Delhi University's North Campus for the last two days, asking that the university reinstate physical classes immediately. 

    "We will surely reopen the campus if the DDMA approves for 100% seating capacity. However, because most of our students are from other states, we will allow them a few days, say ten days, to return to college. We shall devise our own plan," the VC stated.

    The demonstrations began a few days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) approved the return of offline classes in the national capital. Initially organised by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the protests expanded in size over time and included activists from both the left and right wings, as well as students. Today, while addressing protesting ABVP activists, DU Proctor Rajni Abbi declared that the university will reopen on February 17 and that a notice from the vice-office chancellor's will be released shortly.

    On February 9, nine ABVP activists went on hunger strike at Delhi University's North Campus, demanding that institutions reopen. On Wednesday, activists from the left-wing were also seen demonstrating for the same cause on campus. In the meantime, the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) is demonstrating on campus today. DUTA is speaking out against the proposed Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022, which will be debated at today's Academic Council meeting.

    Meanwhile, schools in the national capital, as well as higher education institutions and coaching centres, resumed on Monday, February 7.

    Also Read | Delhi University Admission 2021 begins today; here's everything you need to know

    Also Read | Delhi relaxes COVID restrictions; gyms, schools to reopen with conditions

    Also Read | DU to reopen in phased manner, VC says safety of students main priority

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Where is our exam result, IAF job seekers ask defence ministry

    Where is our exam result, IAF job seekers ask defence ministry

    Gate 2022 COVID guidelines documents required and other details you need to know gcw

    GATE 2022: COVID guidelines, documents required and other details you need to know

    CISCE to declare ICSE ISC semester 1 exam on February 7 here s how to download marksheet gcw

    CISCE to declare ICSE, ISC semester 1 exam results on February 7; here's how to download marksheet

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration ends today heres how you can apply gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration ends today, here's how you can apply

    Technology Gyaan by Manoj Saru is making its mark on YouTube with his best Tech Reviews and Information-vpn

    Technology Gyaan by Manoj Saru is making its mark on YouTube with his best Tech Reviews and Information

    Recent Stories

    ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma retains 3rd spot, closes in with 2nd-placed Virat Kohli-ayh

    ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma retains 3rd spot, closes in with 2nd-placed Virat Kohli

    ISRO to launch Earth observation satellite on Valentine s Day gcw

    ISRO to launch Earth observation satellite on Valentine's Day

    Football premier league Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Aubameyang's exit says decision was collective

    Arsenal boss Arteta breaks silence on Aubameyang's exit; says decision was collective

    DGCA initiates probe after Alliance Air flight flies without engine cover-dnm

    DGCA initiates probe after Alliance Air flight flies without engine cover

    Aditya Pancholi in trouble? Film producer Sam Fernandes files complaint against actor RCB

    Aditya Pancholi in trouble? Film producer Sam Fernandes files complaint against actor

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans-ycb

    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans

    Video Icon
    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college-ycb

    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college

    Video Icon