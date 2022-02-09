Delhi University to reopen from February 17, announces proctor

Students and activists have been demonstrating outside the VC's office on Delhi University's North Campus for the last two days, asking that the university reinstate physical classes immediately.

The University of Delhi will resume physical sessions on February 17, 2022, according to DU Proctor Rajni Abbi, who spoke to protesting ABVP activists on February 9.

"We will surely reopen the campus if the DDMA approves for 100% seating capacity. However, because most of our students are from other states, we will allow them a few days, say ten days, to return to college. We shall devise our own plan," the VC stated.

The demonstrations began a few days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) approved the return of offline classes in the national capital. Initially organised by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the protests expanded in size over time and included activists from both the left and right wings, as well as students. Today, while addressing protesting ABVP activists, DU Proctor Rajni Abbi declared that the university will reopen on February 17 and that a notice from the vice-office chancellor's will be released shortly.

On February 9, nine ABVP activists went on hunger strike at Delhi University's North Campus, demanding that institutions reopen. On Wednesday, activists from the left-wing were also seen demonstrating for the same cause on campus. In the meantime, the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) is demonstrating on campus today. DUTA is speaking out against the proposed Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022, which will be debated at today's Academic Council meeting.

Meanwhile, schools in the national capital, as well as higher education institutions and coaching centres, resumed on Monday, February 7.

