Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-2025 to begin this week; Check out important dates, point system & more

The application process for nursery admissions for the 2024-25 academic session will start on November 23 and end on December 15. Private schools have confirmed that there will be no changes to the rules this time.

For the 2024–2025 academic year, the private schools in Delhi will begin accepting registrations on Thursday, November 23, for admissions to Nursey, KG, and First under the general category. The deadline for applications is December 15.

According to the admission requirements posted on the Directorate of Education website on Monday by 366 out of 1731 schools, neighbourhood would be the primary criterion for admission, accounting for the highest number of points. This implies that you will receive higher grades the closer the school is to your house.

Maximun schools will conduct the registration process online and the first list will be out on January 12, 2024. However, the Directorate of Education would centralise and handle online admissions for 25% of the seats in all private schools falling under the economically weaker segment (EWS).

How does the point system work?

Each qualifying need is given a mark in the point system used for admissions; however, each institution may have a different description for a given requirement. For instance, The Indian School specifies 60 points for the neighbourhood requirement, but Amity International School only provides 30 points. However, Delhi Public School, Mathura Road has distinguished it by giving residents living within 10 km 70 points, and those living between 10-12 km 60 points. The distance calculation will be automatically conducted by Google Maps, which is linked to the form.

Siblings and alumni are two more popular, significant factors that are valued at 10 to 30 points in the majority of colleges. Additionally, some schools have given points to single parents, girls, and firstborn children. Similar to MM Public School, Pitampura has separated its requirements into five categories: neighbourhood, girl kid, siblings, firstborn, and alumni.

However, Evergreen Public School in Vasundhara has given out the following points: siblings receive 30, alumni receive 10, closeness within 0–6 km receives 60, and distance greater than 8 km receives 40.

The minimum and maximum age limit for all three classes remains the same - 3 years to less than 4 years for nursery, 4 years to less than 5 years for KG, and 5 years to less than 6 years for Class I.

Here are all important dates:

Uploading of criteria and their points by the school: November 20, 2023

Admission registration forms to be made available: November 23, 2023

Last date for filling out the form; December 15, 2023

Uploading details of children who have applied for admission: December 29, 2023

Uploading of marks received by each of the applicants: January 05, 2024

Display of the first list of selected candidates: January 12, 2024

Resolution of parents' grievance: January 13 to 22, 2024

Display of the second list of selected candidates: January 29, 2024

Subsequent lists, if any: February 21, 2024

Closure of the admission process: March 08, 2024

