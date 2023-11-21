Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-2025 to begin this week; Check out important dates, point system & more

    The application process for nursery admissions for the 2024-25 academic session will start on November 23 and end on December 15. Private schools have confirmed that there will be no changes to the rules this time.

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 2025 to begin this week for Nursery KG Class 1 Check out important dates point system more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    For the 2024–2025 academic year, the private schools in Delhi will begin accepting registrations on Thursday, November 23, for admissions to Nursey, KG, and First under the general category. The deadline for applications is December 15.

    According to the admission requirements posted on the Directorate of Education website on Monday by 366 out of 1731 schools, neighbourhood would be the primary criterion for admission, accounting for the highest number of points. This implies that you will receive higher grades the closer the school is to your house.

    Maximun schools will conduct the registration process online and the first list will be out on January 12, 2024.  However, the Directorate of Education would centralise and handle online admissions for 25% of the seats in all private schools falling under the economically weaker segment (EWS).

    Also Read | Mumbai Police arrests man for death threats to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath; check details

    How does the point system work?

    Each qualifying need is given a mark in the point system used for admissions; however, each institution may have a different description for a given requirement. For instance, The Indian School specifies 60 points for the neighbourhood requirement, but Amity International School only provides 30 points. However, Delhi Public School, Mathura Road has distinguished it by giving residents living within 10 km 70 points, and those living between 10-12 km 60 points. The distance calculation will be automatically conducted by Google Maps, which is linked to the form.

    Siblings and alumni are two more popular, significant factors that are valued at 10 to 30 points in the majority of colleges. Additionally, some schools have given points to single parents, girls, and firstborn children. Similar to MM Public School, Pitampura has separated its requirements into five categories: neighbourhood, girl kid, siblings, firstborn, and alumni.

     

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress releases party manifesto, vows seven game-changing 'guarantees'

    However, Evergreen Public School in Vasundhara has given out the following points: siblings receive 30, alumni receive 10, closeness within 0–6 km receives 60, and distance greater than 8 km receives 40.

    The minimum and maximum age limit for all three classes remains the same - 3 years to less than 4 years for nursery, 4 years to less than 5 years for KG, and 5 years to less than 6 years for Class I.

    Here are all important dates: 

    • Uploading of criteria and their points by the school: November 20, 2023
    • Admission registration forms to be made available: November 23, 2023
    • Last date for filling out the form; December 15, 2023
    • Uploading details of children who have applied for admission: December 29, 2023
    • Uploading of marks received by each of the applicants: January 05, 2024
    • Display of the first list of selected candidates: January 12, 2024
    • Resolution of parents' grievance: January 13 to 22, 2024
    • Display of the second list of selected candidates: January 29, 2024
    • Subsequent lists, if any: February 21, 2024
    • Closure of the admission process: March 08, 2024
       
    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NCERT to rework history, civics, geography, economics syllabus for classes 6 to 12

    NCERT to rework history, civics, geography, economics syllabus for classes 6 to 12

    SSC Exam 2024-25: Know tips, guide , preparations for beginners at home rkn eai

    SSC Exam 2024-25: Know tips, guide , preparations for beginners at home

    US top choice for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad

    US top choice for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad

    Khan Study Group (KSG) Institute fined Rs 5 lakh for misleading ads

    Coaching institute Khan Study Group fined Rs 5 lakh for misleading ads

    148 Indian universities make it to QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024; IIT-B best in India

    148 Indian universities make it to QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024; IIT-B best in India

    Recent Stories

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn roars back as Bajirao Singham in 'Zakhmi Sher' avatar; Read more ATG

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn roars back as Bajirao Singham in 'Zakhmi Sher' avatar; Read more

    Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his comments against Trisha; here's what he said rkn

    Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his comments against Trisha; here's what he said

    Who was the intruder in the World Cup final trying to hug Virat Kohli? osf

    Who was the intruder in the World Cup final trying to hug Virat Kohli?

    Kannada TV artists Sushmita and Jagappa share pictures from their mehandi ceremony RKK

    Kannada TV artists Sushmita and Jagappa share pictures from their mehandi ceremony

    Oppo Find X7 Pro cameras specifications leaked likely to feature dual periscope telephoto gcw

    Oppo Find X7 Pro cameras, specifications leaked; likely to feature dual periscope telephoto

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon