CUET UG Registration 2025: Exam notification may be released soon; this is how you can apply

CUET UG: The notification for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025 is expected soon. Applicants can apply on the official website once the notification is released. A correction window will be available for modifications to the application form.

Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

CUET UG 2025: Notification for Common University Entrance Test, UG Exam 2025 may be released soon. The application process will be started only after the official notification is released. After the announcement of the application forms, the candidates can apply on the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/ within the stipulated time limit. Along with this, applicants may be given one or two extra days to deposit the fees. A window will be provided for corrections in the online application form. Applicants must make the necessary corrections within the specified time frame. During this process, candidates will only be allowed to make changes in the designated sections of the form.

CUET UG 2025 exam

Last year, the registration process for CUET UG 2024 exam was started by the National Testing Agency on February 27, 2024. Candidates were given a chance to fill the application form till March 26, 2024. On this basis, it is expected that the application process may begin in the next few days. When the notification is released, candidates can follow these steps to fill the application form.

CUET UG Registration 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
Step 2: After this, click on the CUET UG 2025 registration link available on the homepage.
Step 3:  Complete the registration and then login. 
Step 4: Fill the application form. Upload the relevant documents and pay the fee. Now submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

