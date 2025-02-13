RSMSSB CET Result 2025 OUT: Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Exam Result declared, check steps to download

RSMSSB has released the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) 2024 results. Candidates can check their scores and download the merit list from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in using their SSO ID.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) conducted Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) Examination 2024 in two shifts on September 27 and 28, 2024. Since the completion of the exam, the candidates were waiting for the result of this recruitment which is now over. Common Eligibility Test Graduate 2024 Result has been released by RSMSSB through online mode on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the result by visiting the website.

RSMSSB CET Result: Steps to check scorecard

Any candidate who wants to know their marks can check it by logging in with their SSO ID.

Also read: JEE Main 2025: Topper Vishad Jain reveals his study strategy for achieving 100 percentile

Download the merit list with these steps

• To check Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Result, visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

• Click on the Result button on the home page of the website.

• Click on the download sign next to Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2024 List of Qualified Candidates.

• After this the result will be displayed on the screen in PDF format from where you can download it.

• Download the pdf for future use.

Also read: JIPMAT 2025 Registration starts: Apply by March 10 at exams.nta.ac.in, check the full exam schedule

RSMSSB CET: Posts

The RSMSSB CET (Common Eligibility Test) exam is organized by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board for recruitment to different government positions in the state. Successful candidates in the CET exam are then eligible to apply for specific job openings in the state government departments.

Latest Videos