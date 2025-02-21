CUET UG 2025 Registration: Application process for CUET UG may start soon, check fees, eligibility, and more

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the application process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025) soon. Students who want to take admission in various undergraduate programs will have to fill the form online within the stipulated dates. The direct link for CUET UG 2025 Registration will be active on NTA's official portal exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

CUET UG 2025: Application fee

Students applying for three subjects in the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000. For students in the OBC/EWS category, the fee is set at Rs 900, while for SC/ST/PH students, the fee is Rs 800. If additional subjects are chosen beyond the initial three, the following additional fees will apply: Rs 400 per subject for the general category, Rs 375 per subject for OBC/EWS, and Rs 350 per subject for SC/ST/PH.

CUET UG 2025: application process

• To fill the CUET UG 2025 Application Form, visit the official website.

• On the home page, click on the application link under Latest News.

• After this, register by clicking on the registration link.

• Complete the application process by filling other details through login.

• Deposit the prescribed fee and take a printout of the completely filled form and keep it safe.

CUET UG: Eligibility

To appear for CUET UG 2025 entrance test, students must have passed class 12th from a recognized board. Students who are going to appear in intermediate board exams this year are also eligible to apply for this exam.

CUET UG 2025: Exam dates

According to media reports, CUET UG 2025 exam can be conducted by NTA in the month of May/June 2025. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages at the designated examination centres across the country. Detailed details related to the exam will be updated as soon as the brochure is released by NTA. Keep visiting the website from time to time for the latest updates.

