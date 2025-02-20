UPSC CMS 2025: Combined Medical Service Examination notification released, apply now for 705 posts

UPSC has released the CMS 2025 notification, starting the online application process. Apply before March 11, 2025, after creating your OTR profile on upsc.gov.in.

Before applying, all the candidates have to create their One-Time Registration (OTR) profile. The last date to apply for the exam is March 11, 2025.

UPSC CMS 2025 Important Dates

UPSC CMS notification release date- February 19, 2025

Commencement of application process for UPSC CMS exam- February 19, 2025

Last date to apply for UPSC CMS exam- March 11, 2025

UPSC CMS application form correction begins on- March 12, 2025

Last date to make correction in UPSC CMS 2025 application form- March 18, 2025

UPSC CMS 2025: Vacancy Details

As per the issued notification, a total of 705 posts will be filled, including 450 positions for Assistant Division Medical Officers in the Railways. Additionally, 226 vacancies for Medical Officer General Duty and 9 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officers will be filled in the New Delhi Municipal Council.

UPSC CMS Notification: Helpline number

For any information regarding this exam form, candidates can contact the Facilitation Counter near Gate 'C' of UPSC in person or call on telephone number 011-23385271/011-23381125/011- 23098543 between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs on working days.

UPSC CMS Examination Application Fee 2025

Candidates applying for UPSC CMS 2025 exam will have to pay Rs 200 as application fee. The window for making corrections in the application form for the exam will open on March 12, 2025. During this, candidates will be given a chance to make changes in the prescribed section. Time will be given till March 18, 2025, to make corrections in the application form. Also, candidates should visit the website for more information related to the exam.

