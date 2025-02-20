Career

7 best engineering colleges in India other than IITs and NITs

Check out these seven renowned Indian institutions, other than IITs and NITs, that offer excellent engineering programmes. 

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Tamil Nadu

A prestigious university known for its excellent engineering programmes and high-quality infrastructure.
 

Jadavpur University, West Bengal

A renowned institution offering top-notch engineering courses with a focus on research and innovation.
 

Anna University, Tamil Nadu

Known for its strong academic reputation and world-class facilities in the field of engineering.
 

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

A leading university offering high-quality engineering education with a diverse and inclusive environment.
 

Delhi Technological University (DTU), New Delhi

Known for its rigorous academic programmes and excellent placement records.
 

Chandigarh University, Punjab

A rapidly growing university offering state-of-the-art engineering courses and a strong emphasis on practical skills.
 

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Tamil Nadu

A top engineering college offering innovative programmes with international exposure.

