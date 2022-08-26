CUET UG 2022: Results likely to be released in September; here's how to check & more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the result of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for both UG and PG in online mode. The results are expected to be out in September 2022.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results by early September, however, there has been not official announcement yet. When the CUET-UG 2022 results are available, they will be posted on the websites nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in. The exam has been divided into six phase and August 30 marks the conclusion of the examination’s sixth and final part.

The first CUET was divided into two parts. Multiple technological problems beset the second phase, which took place from August 4 to August 6, forcing the postponement and cancellation of papers. CUET is currently being performed in six phases and will finish on August 30 rather than the earlier-decided August 20.

The CUET 2022 result will be released online in the form of a scorecard. After the release of the results, candidates can download their CUET 2022 scorecard from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

How to download CUET 2022 results?

Step 1: Applicants must first go onto the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click the link for the CUET UG 2022 results.

Step 3: They must now input their log-in information, which consists of their roll number and birthdate.

Step 4: Following entry of the information, the CUET UG 2022 scorecard will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and print it off for future reference.

Earlier, a senior NTA representative affirmed that the CUET UG results would be made public by September 7, however, there is no confirmed date for the results. The official told the media that there are a lot of subject papers. The evaluation of the document should be finished by September 7, after which the findings will be made public. The timing of the results might only be extended until September 10, he said.

The cut-off list will be released by the relevant central and other universities based on the results, and the new session of the first year will then begin in the colleges. More than 1 million individuals registered for the exam before it started on July 15.