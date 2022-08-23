Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card released; know website, guidelines here

    Candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam can now access their admit cards through the login window. To access JEE Advanced 2022 hall tickets, candidates must have their registration numbers, dates of birth, and mobile phone numbers.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

    The JEE Advanced 2022 admit card was released on Tuesday, August 23. The IIT JEE Advanced 2022 hall tickets are available on the official JEE Advanced 2022 website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2022 can now access their admit cards via the login window. Candidates must have their registration numbers, dates of birth, and mobile numbers to access JEE Advanced 2022 hall tickets. JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28 between 9 am and 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

    Candidates can access two practice tests on the JEE Advanced website. The practise tests are designed to familiarise candidates with the online mode of the JEE Advanced exam.

    Know the steps to download the JEE advanced 2022 admit card:
    1) Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in
    2) Click on the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card link on the homepage
    3) Key the required credentials, including registration number, date of birth and mobile number and submit
    4) Download and take a printout

    Credentials required to download the JEE advanced hall ticket: 
    1) JEE Advanced registration number
    2) Date of birth in the format date-month-year
    3) Mobile number

    Know examination guidelines for JEE advanced 2022 exam: 
    1) Applicants must arrive at the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the exam begins.

    2) Applicants must bring a valid photo ID to the examination centre, and the JEE Advanced admit card.

    3) Applicants cannot carry any restricted items, including a calculator, mobile phone, or other electronic devices.

    4) Candidates will not be permitted to leave the exam centre before the JEE Advanced 2022 examination is completed.

    The JEE Advanced question papers will include questions designed to assess candidates' comprehension, reasoning, and analytical abilities.

    Negative marks will also be deducted for incorrect responses to certain questions. According to the JEE Advanced 2022 exam pattern, the examination will be computer-based at designated JEE Advanced exam centres. There are multiple-choice questions with either a single correct answer or multiple-correct answers.

