Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET 2022: Answer key to be out by August 30, results by September 7; Check official notice

    NEET Result 2022 Date has been announced. NTA has released the notice confirming that NEET 2022 result is expected by September 7. As for the answer keys, NTA would be releasing the same online on neet.nta.nic.in by August 30. Check the official notice and latest updates on NEET Answer Key and result here.

    NEET 2022 Answer key to be out by August 30 results by September 7 Check official notice gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 8:59 AM IST

    National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 Result date has been announced. After much wait, National Testing Agency, NTA has released the notice confirming the date for the NEET UG Result as well as answer key announcement. NEET Result 2022 is anticipated to be made public by September 7, 2022, according to the official update.

    The announcement further stated that the NTA would distribute the NEET Answer Key by August 30. On the registered email address, students will get updates on the release of the answer key and OMR sheets. Students will have the chance to voice concerns online about the preliminary answer key once it was revealed.

    The window to raise objection is expected to be opened on August 30 as well. Students would have between 24 and 48 hours to voice any complaints they may have. The same would be against a payment of Rs. 200 per question. Following the release of answer key and objections processing, NTA would be releasing the NEET result by September 7. 

    Also Read | NEET 2022: Official answer key to be released soon; know how to download, other details here

    Over 15 lakh applicants take the NEET UG 2022 test each year. Pen and paper testing for the NEET (UG) 2022 exam was done in 13 different languages. On July 17, test centres around the nation and abroad hosted NEET 2022, the undergraduate medical admission exam. More than 18 lakh students registered for the NEET test this year. As of right moment, both the solution key and the outcome are awaiting.

    The cut-off marks for NEET 2022 exam will be released after the results are out. Meanwhile, the expected cut-off this time is 50 per cent for general category candidates and 40 per cent for SC/ST/OBC category candidates.

    Also Read: NEET UG 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to calculate your scores

    The minimum passing scores needed to pass the NEET 2022 exam are anticipated to climb in response to the increase in applications. For NEET, students receive percentile results. This is making relative. According to experts, applicants would need to get 150 points to pass with a 50 percentile score.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 8:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT Result declared; know steps to download scorecard- adt

    MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT Result declared; know how to check

    ICSI announces CS Executive Result 2022; know details to check, toppers here - adt

    ICSI announces CS Executive Result 2022; know toppers, details to check here

    CS Professional Result 2022 announced; know toppers, website to check - adt

    CS Professional Result 2022 announced; know toppers, website to check

    TANCET 2022 Rank list expected to be out on August 25 here s how to check counselling schedule gcw

    TANCET 2022: Rank list expected to be out on August 25, here's how to check

    TS ICET 2022: Result date, time announced; to be out on August 27 - adt

    TS ICET 2022: Result date, time announced; to be out on August 27

    Recent Stories

    Viewpoint Will Nitish Kumar survive beyond 2024?

    Viewpoint: Will Nitish Kumar survive beyond 2024?

    Anupam Kher on why South cinema is doing better than Bollywood; here's what he said RBA

    Anupam Kher on why South cinema is doing better than Bollywood; here's what he said

    IPL Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings parts ways with Anil Kumble after deciding against renewing contract-ayh

    IPL: Punjab Kings parts ways with Anil Kumble after deciding against renewing contract

    Kim Kardashian is single: Want to date Kim Kardashian? SKIMS owner wants to date non-celebs NOW RBA

    Kim Kardashian is single: Want to date Kim Kardashian? SKIMS owner wants to date non-celebs NOW

    Taamara Krishna performs first gig with father KK's friend Shaan: Says, "I wish Dad could be here with us" RBA

    Taamara Krishna performs first gig with father KK's friend Shaan: Says, "I wish Dad could be here with us"

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon