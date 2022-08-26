NEET 2022: Answer key to be out by August 30, results by September 7; Check official notice

NEET Result 2022 Date has been announced. NTA has released the notice confirming that NEET 2022 result is expected by September 7. As for the answer keys, NTA would be releasing the same online on neet.nta.nic.in by August 30. Check the official notice and latest updates on NEET Answer Key and result here.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 Result date has been announced. After much wait, National Testing Agency, NTA has released the notice confirming the date for the NEET UG Result as well as answer key announcement. NEET Result 2022 is anticipated to be made public by September 7, 2022, according to the official update.

The announcement further stated that the NTA would distribute the NEET Answer Key by August 30. On the registered email address, students will get updates on the release of the answer key and OMR sheets. Students will have the chance to voice concerns online about the preliminary answer key once it was revealed.

The window to raise objection is expected to be opened on August 30 as well. Students would have between 24 and 48 hours to voice any complaints they may have. The same would be against a payment of Rs. 200 per question. Following the release of answer key and objections processing, NTA would be releasing the NEET result by September 7.

Over 15 lakh applicants take the NEET UG 2022 test each year. Pen and paper testing for the NEET (UG) 2022 exam was done in 13 different languages. On July 17, test centres around the nation and abroad hosted NEET 2022, the undergraduate medical admission exam. More than 18 lakh students registered for the NEET test this year. As of right moment, both the solution key and the outcome are awaiting.

The cut-off marks for NEET 2022 exam will be released after the results are out. Meanwhile, the expected cut-off this time is 50 per cent for general category candidates and 40 per cent for SC/ST/OBC category candidates.

The minimum passing scores needed to pass the NEET 2022 exam are anticipated to climb in response to the increase in applications. For NEET, students receive percentile results. This is making relative. According to experts, applicants would need to get 150 points to pass with a 50 percentile score.