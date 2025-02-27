Career Guide: How to become a graphic designer in India after 12th

Career
Do you have a knack for creativity and designing? Follow this simple guide on how to become a graphic designer in India after 12th.
You can complete class 12th with any stream, however, subjects like Fine Arts, IT, or computer science may be beneficial.
After completing 12th, you can enrol in a Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design, Fine Arts, Visual Communication, or Animation.
Alternatively, you can complete your bachelor’s degree in any subject and later, pursue a diploma and certificate courses in graphic design from reputable institutions.
Master design software like Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, CorelDRAW, and InDesign.
Create a portfolio showcasing your creativity and design skills. It is key to securing jobs or freelance opportunities. Showcase your individuality through your work.
Gain practical experience through internships or freelance work. This will help you build industry contacts.
You can specialize in a niche while doing your job. However, you can also pursue higher studies in fields like UI Design, UX Design, or Animation for further specialization.
