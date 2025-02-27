Career

Career Guide: How to become a graphic designer in India after 12th

Image credits: Getty

Career Guide

Do you have a knack for creativity and designing? Follow this simple guide on how to become a graphic designer in India after 12th.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Class 12 studies

You can complete class 12th with any stream, however, subjects like Fine Arts, IT, or computer science may be beneficial. 

Image credits: Getty

Bachelor's Degree

After completing 12th, you can enrol in a Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design, Fine Arts, Visual Communication, or Animation. 

Image credits: Getty

Diploma and Certifications

Alternatively, you can complete your bachelor’s degree in any subject and later, pursue a diploma and certificate courses in graphic design from reputable institutions.

Image credits: Getty

Learn design software

Master design software like Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, CorelDRAW, and InDesign. 

Image credits: Getty

Build a strong portfolio

Create a portfolio showcasing your creativity and design skills. It is key to securing jobs or freelance opportunities. Showcase your individuality through your work.

Image credits: Getty

Internships and freelance work

Gain practical experience through internships or freelance work. This will help you build industry contacts.

Image credits: Getty

Pursue higher studies

You can specialize in a niche while doing your job. However, you can also pursue higher studies in fields like UI Design, UX Design, or Animation for further specialization.

Image credits: Getty

Career tips: 7 key communication skills you need to master

Career Guide: 7 best universities to study English literature in India

Career Guide: How to transition from a 9-5 job to freelancing

Career Tips! 5 key points to keep in mind on your first day of work