Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSEB Result 2022: Class 10th result to be announced today; know websites, time, other details

    According to reports, Punjab Board officials will hold a press conference to announce the names of PSEB 10th Result 2022 toppers. 

    PSEB Result 2022: Class 10th result to be announced today; know websites, time, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    new delhi, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 8:36 AM IST

    The Punjab Board is expected to release the PSEB 10th Result 2022 on Tuesday, July 5. Students taking the Punjab Board class 10 exams should be aware that the PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be available on the official website. The steps to check and download the result are provided below for students' convenience.

    About the time of PSEB 10th Result 2022
    According to Punjab Board sources, the PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be released on July 5. At 12:30 pm on Tuesday, students can access their PSEB 10th Result 2022 on the official website. According to reports, Punjab Board officials will hold a press conference to announce the names of PSEB 10th Result 2022 toppers. Additional information such as pass percentage and district-level performance will be provided during the press conference.

    Know websites to check the PSEB 10th Result 2022
    1) pseb.ac.in
    2) indiaresults.com

    Know how to check the PSEB 10th Result 2022
    1) Go to any mentioned website above
    2) Click on the 'Punjab Board Class 10 result 2022' link 
    3) Enter the required login details and submit
    4) The PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be on the screen
    5. Download the result and take a print for future need

    This year's class 10 board exams, which ended in May, were attended by approximately 3.25 lakh students. To pass the PSEB 10th exam in 2022, students must achieve at least 33 per cent.

    PSEB class 10 Result 2022 final scorecard will be obtained based on marks in both term 1 and 2 exams. Last year, the pass rate for the PSEB 10th exam 2022 was 99.93 per cent.

    Also Read: PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here

    Also Read: PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab board to announce class 10th result soon; know tentative date, time

    Also Read: PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 2: Punjab Board announces result; know pass percentage, topper, other details

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 8:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2022 released; know how to download, other details - adt

    Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2022 released; know how to download, other details

    NIMCET 2022: NIT Jamshedpur likely to announce result on July 5; know details here - adt

    NIMCET 2022: NIT Jamshedpur likely to announce result on July 5; know details here

    ICSE Result 2022: CISCE to announce class 10th result soon; know expected date, other details - adt

    ICSE Result 2022: CISCE to announce class 10th result soon; know expected date, other details

    COMEDK Result 2022: Result to be announced on July 5; know how to check, official websites - adt

    COMEDK Result 2022: Result to be announced on July 5; know how to check, official websites

    Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: Matric result to be announced on July 6; know time, websites, other details - adt

    Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: Matric result to be announced on July 6; know time, websites, other details

    Recent Stories

    Meet modern-day Shravan Kumar; Anupam Kher offers to sponsor pilgrimage journeys carrying his parents RBA

    Meet modern-day Shravan Kumar; Anupam Kher offers to sponsor pilgrimage journeys carrying his parents

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Ranveer Singh replacing Karan Johar as a host? RBA

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Ranveer Singh replacing Karan Johar as a host?

    Did you know sex has these 10 health benefits drb

    Did you know sex has these 10 health benefits?

    Sexy pictures international bikini day 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini snt

    Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

    PV Sindhu celebrates 27th birthday: Here are 5 records held by her-krn

    PV Sindhu turns 27: Here are 5 records held by her

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon