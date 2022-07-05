PSEB Result 2022: Class 10th result to be announced today; know websites, time, other details

According to reports, Punjab Board officials will hold a press conference to announce the names of PSEB 10th Result 2022 toppers.

The Punjab Board is expected to release the PSEB 10th Result 2022 on Tuesday, July 5. Students taking the Punjab Board class 10 exams should be aware that the PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be available on the official website. The steps to check and download the result are provided below for students' convenience.

About the time of PSEB 10th Result 2022

According to Punjab Board sources, the PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be released on July 5. At 12:30 pm on Tuesday, students can access their PSEB 10th Result 2022 on the official website. According to reports, Punjab Board officials will hold a press conference to announce the names of PSEB 10th Result 2022 toppers. Additional information such as pass percentage and district-level performance will be provided during the press conference.

Know websites to check the PSEB 10th Result 2022

1) pseb.ac.in

2) indiaresults.com

Know how to check the PSEB 10th Result 2022

1) Go to any mentioned website above

2) Click on the 'Punjab Board Class 10 result 2022' link

3) Enter the required login details and submit

4) The PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future need

This year's class 10 board exams, which ended in May, were attended by approximately 3.25 lakh students. To pass the PSEB 10th exam in 2022, students must achieve at least 33 per cent.

PSEB class 10 Result 2022 final scorecard will be obtained based on marks in both term 1 and 2 exams. Last year, the pass rate for the PSEB 10th exam 2022 was 99.93 per cent.

