    CLAT 2023: Schedule released, admit card to be out on December 6; check here

    CLAT 2023: According to the schedule, CLAT 2023 admit cards will be available on December 6. On the same day, candidates will be asked to indicate their preferences for admission to National Law Universities (NLU). The exam is slated to be held in offline mode on December 18 between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 5:13 PM IST

    The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) schedule has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). As per schedule, CLAT admits cards will be released on December 6, and on December 18, the legal admission test will be held. The entire timetable is currently available on the CNLU website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

    According to the schedule, the CLAT 2022 result will be released by the end of December; the final answer key will be provided on December 26, and the rank list will be released in the last week of December.

    CLAT 2023: Know schedule here:

    1) Admit card release date - December 6, 2022

    2) Candidates should fill out their admission preferences for national law universities - December 6, 2022

    3) Provisional answer key release date - December 18, 2022

    4) Raising objections - December 19, 2022

    5) Final answer key release date - December 26, 2022

    6) Rank list release date - Last week of December 

    Once released, the CLAT 2023 admit card will be available on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Enter your login information, application number, and password to download the hall ticket. Download the CLAT 2023 hall ticket and take print it for future use. 

    CLAT 2023 will be held for two hours. The UG paper will have 150 multiple-choice (MCQ) questions, while the PG paper will have 120 MCQs. CLAT 2023 will soon include a sample, model question paper, practise test series, previous year question papers, and other information on its website.

    In the two hours exam, the 150 multiple-choice questions carry one mark each, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The question paper will be divided into five sections, english language, current affairs, general knowledge, legal reasoning and logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 5:17 PM IST
