CGPSC SSE Answer Key released, check steps to download and register objections till this date

CGPSC SSE Answer Key: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Service Preliminary Examination 2024. This answer key has been made available on the official website /www.psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the examination are advised to download it by visiting the portal. If there is any objection to a question, candidates can file a challenge. To do so, they must log in to the portal and register their objection. The objection process must be completed in the prescribed format as specified.

CGPSC notification

An official notification has also been issued in this regard by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission. According to Advertisement No. 03/2024, the model answers of the first question paper of State Service Preliminary Examination-2024 General Studies and second question paper of Aptitude Test have been released and are available on the website of the Commission. Candidates who have any objection regarding the questions or answer options can register online objection on the prescribed date. The last date for filing a challenge is February 21, 2025. No request will be accepted after the last date.

CGPSC SSE Prelims Answer Key 2025: How to download

Step 1: To download Chhattisgarh State Service Prelims Exam Answer Key, visit the official website of CGPSC psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the CGPSC SSE Prelims Answer Key 2024 link on the home page.

Step 3: Now the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the answer key and keep it for future use.

After review by the expert panel, the final answer key and results will be announced. The final answer key can also be released along with the result. Both the result and the answer key will be available on the portal. Candidates will need to enter the required details to check their results and should keep a printout for reference. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the website.

