CBSE releases Class 10 term 1 results; here's how to check

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The board has revealed the results and grades of students who took the Class 10 board exams in November and December. Surprisingly, the result is not accessible on cbseresults.nic.in. Instead, the CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 for Class 10 has been mailed to the individual school, along with the scorecard. As of now, there has been no update on the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result.

In an unusual move, the board has chosen to share the Class 10 students' results with the schools through email. Once the results are downloaded and processed, schools will be able to compile and share the marks earned by their pupils. Meanwhile, the board is anticipated to post the results online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Students should be aware that CBSE has mailed school-specific results to several schools. Students can simply verify their results by contacting their respective schools. Students should keep in mind that it may take a few hours for the schools to process the schools and communicate with pupils their unique scorecard. Students are thus asked to remain patient.

If the board publishes the results on the official website cbseresults.nic.in, the same would be notified. All pupils are recommended to contact their individual schools till then.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Term 2 exam dates for Class 10 are April 26 to May 24. The CBSE date sheet 2022 Class 12 and CBSE date sheet 2022 Class 10 were announced on March 11 for the major subjects exclusively on the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

