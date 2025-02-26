CBSE proposes two board exams for Class X from 2026 aiming to reduce academic pressure; seeks public feedback

The CBSE has proposed a major reform in the Class X examination system by introducing two board exams annually starting from the 2025-26 academic session.

CBSE proposes two board exams for Class X from 2026 aiming to reduce academic pressure; seeks public feedback anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 26, 2025, 7:51 AM IST

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (Feb 25) proposed a major reform in the Class X examination system, introducing two board exams from the 2025-26 academic session.

This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to reduce academic pressure by offering students a chance to improve their scores.
The proposal was discussed in a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Education, chaired by the Union Minister of Education. A draft policy released on Tuesday has been developed and uploaded on the CBSE website (https://www.cbse.gov.in), inviting feedback from schools, teachers, parents, and students until March 9, 2025.

The NEP 2020 recommends conducting Class X and XII board exams twice a year to reduce student stress and provide more opportunities for improvement. It emphasises a shift from rote learning to a competency-based assessment, allowing students to retain their best score while making exams more flexible and student-friendly.

As per the draft policy, the first phase of exams is scheduled from February 17 to March 6, while the second phase will be conducted from May 5 to May 20.
In 2026, about 26.60 lakh Class X students and 20 lakh Class XII students are expected to take the exams.

Both examinations will cover the entire syllabus from current textbooks. Core subjects such as Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi, and English will follow a fixed examination schedule, while regional and foreign languages will be tested on a single day, as per the norms.

The draft noted that exams for elective subjects like Data Science will be conducted two or three times, with students assigned a date based on CBSE's internal scheduling system.

According to the draft policy, "students will have the flexibility to appear for the Board examination twice a year, with the best score being considered for the final certification."

It further states, "This initiative is intended to reduce the stress of appearing for a single high-stakes examination and provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their scores."

CBSE has clarified that the policy will be finalised after reviewing feedback from all stakeholders, and examination by-laws will be amended accordingly. To ensure smooth execution, CBSE will assess schools before designating them as examination centres, and self-centers will not be permitted. "Only on National Gazetted Holidays will examinations not be conducted," the draft policy states, meaning exams may still take place on restricted and state holidays.

Two Board exams will now serve as both - regular and supplementary exams, eliminating the need for a separate re-examination.

The final mark sheet will reflect scores from both exams and practical/internal assessment and the better of the two scores will be highlighted.

Students failing the first exam may still be admitted to Class XI provisionally, with final admission depending on the second exam results.

CBSE will collect fees upfront for both exams, which will be non-refundable. Practical and internal assessments will be conducted once per academic year, and merit certificates will be issued only after the second examination. The examination schedule will remain fixed without any deviations, and students will not be allowed to select their exam dates. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more iwh

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in iwh

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2025 Session-2 Registration ends today; read details and apply now iwh

JEE Mains 2025 Session-2 Registration ends today; read details and apply now

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download iwh

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here iwh

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here

Recent Stories

Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal Wedding FIRST pictures OUT: Couple looks dreamy in glam attires [PHOTOS] ATG

Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal Wedding FIRST pictures OUT: Couple looks dreamy in glam attires [PHOTOS]

Digital arrest scam: Fake ED officer defrauds Odisha University VC of Rs 14 lakh, probe underway anr

Digital arrest scam: Fake ED officer defrauds Odisha University VC of Rs 14 lakh, probe underway

Red Onion Vs White Onion: Which is better for nutrition, health, taste; Check HERE ATG

Red Onion Vs White Onion: Which is better for nutrition, health, taste; Check HERE

Australia to Germany: Top 10 countries for Indian students to study, work abroad ATG

Australia to Germany: Top 10 countries for Indian students to study, work abroad

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto feb 26 2025

India News Today LIVE Updates on Feb 26: Thousands gather at Maha Kumbh on Maha Shivrati

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon