The CBSE Class 10 results for 2025 have been officially declared, as confirmed by Examination Controller Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj. This year, 93.66% of students successfully cleared the exam, marking a strong overall performance nationwide.

Girls have once again outshone boys, outperforming them by over 2 percentage points, continuing a consistent trend of academic excellence.

This year’s performance reflects a strong overall showing, with lakhs of students successfully clearing the board exams.

More than 18 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams held from February 15 to March 18, 2025. The exams were conducted smoothly across thousands of centers nationwide, under strict protocols to ensure fairness and transparency.

Besides the official CBSE websites, students can access their Class 10 results through several other platforms for added convenience:

1. DigiLocker

CBSE provides digital copies of marksheets and certificates via DigiLocker. Students can log in using their Aadhaar-linked mobile number to download their Class 10 or 12 documents.

Website: digilocker.gov.in

App: Available on both Android and iOS platforms

2. UMANG App

The UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app also hosts CBSE results. Students need to download the app and log in to view or download their marksheets.

3. SMS Service

CBSE facilitates result checking via SMS. On result day, students can send an SMS in the prescribed format to a specific number announced by CBSE to receive their scores directly on their phones.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2025

Visit the official CBSE result portal — cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the link that says “Class 10 Result 2025”.

Enter your roll number, school number, and date of birth as required.

Click on “Submit”.

Your result will appear on the screen. Download and print it for future reference.

Students are also advised to collect the official hard copies of their marksheets from their respective schools once they are made available.