7 ways to boost your creativity and think outside the box

Career
Try new activities, travel, or meet different people to expose yourself to fresh ideas and perspectives.
Change your environment or routine to spark new ways of thinking and encourage fresh ideas.
Set aside time to brainstorm without judging ideas. Let your mind explore different possibilities, even if they seem unusual.
Take up a new skill or hobby. Learning something outside your usual interests can trigger creative thinking.
Question the usual ways of doing things and look for alternative methods or solutions.
Work with people from different backgrounds. Collaboration often brings in new perspectives and creative solutions.
Sometimes stepping away from a problem and giving your mind time to rest can lead to innovative ideas when you return.
Top 7 universities in India offering BTech in Artificial Intelligence
Top 7 engineering colleges in India for studying Computer Science
How to make a perfect study plan for CBSE exams
Master Leadership: 5 best qualities of great leaders