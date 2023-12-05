Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CAT 2023 answer key released: Here's a step-by-step guide to download it

    CAT 2023 answer key released: IIM Lucknow has released the CAT 2023 response sheet and objection form. Candidates can now check their response sheet on the official website. The response sheet and objection form will be available from December 5 to December 8, 2023.

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 1:54 PM IST

    IIM Lucknow has released the CAT 2023 answer sheet and objection form. Candidates who took the CAT examination can now check their response sheet on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The response sheet and objection form will be available from December 5th, 2023 (11:00 A.M.) to December 8th, 2023 (5:00 P.M.). Candidates are requested to refer to their registered email for further details, as stated on the official website.

    The CAT 2023 written examination was conducted on November 26. IIM Lucknow has officially made the answer sheet accessible to candidates on the official webpage. If candidates are not satisfied with their CAT Response Sheet 2023, they have the option to raise objections until December 8th, 2023 (5:00 PM).

    The following is a step-by-step procedure for downloading the IIM CAT 2023 Answer Key:

    Step 1: Navigate to the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CAT Admit Card 2023 link.
    Step 3: You will be sent to a new page where you must enter your 'User ID' and 'Password'.
    The CAT 2023 answer key will be presented on the screen in Step 4.
    Step 5: Download and save the solution key for future reference.

    The exam was successfully administered on November 26, 2023, in 375 test centres located in 167 cities across the country.  Out of the 3.28 lakh registered eligible students, around 2.88 lakh took the test. The overall attendance rate was over 88%. The test was organised by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. 

    The exam consisted of 66 questions. There were 24 questions on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), 20 questions on Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and 22 questions on Quantitative Ability (QA). 

    CAT is conducted for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.

    Video Icon