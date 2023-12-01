CBSE will not award overall division or aggregate in class 10, 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not award any division, distinction to students in the class 10, 12 board exams. The decision was announced by CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in an official release.

"No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer,” said Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj went on to say that the Board does not determine, announce, or disclose the mark percentage. "If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer," he stated.

The information was announced in response to various persons who were questioning the criteria for calculating the percentage of the students in the board's examinations.

In response to many demands for information on the standards used to determine the proportion of students passing the Board exams, the CBSE made the decision. The Examination Bye-Laws, Chapter-7, sub-section 40.1 (iii) states that the CBSE would not provide any pupils an overall division, distinction, or aggregate.

The board announced earlier that it was is set to conduct the exams for the students of class 10 and 12 from February 15. The CBSE made the decision last year to announce the results of the board exams for classes 10 and 12 without releasing a list of merit. Additionally, the board has not disclosed any class 10 or class 12 toppers.

The board stated in the CBSE result release that the decision to withhold the announcement of the merit list and toppers list was made to prevent unhealthful rivalry among the students.