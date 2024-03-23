Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bihar Board to release Class 12 results today: How to check marks? Check list of documents needed

    This year, the Bihar Board Class 12 exams for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams were held from February 1 to February 12. The exams were administered at 1,523 centres across the state. Know how to check marks and documents needed to do the same.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in Patna will announce the Bihar Board Class 12 or Intermediate results today, March 23. According to the most recent information supplied by the board, the Bihar 12th results for Science, Arts, and Commerce will be revealed at 1:30 p.m. The BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore, will attend a press conference to announce the Bihar board Class 12 results, which will contain the names of the Intermediate toppers, pass percentages, and other information for students.

    "The result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024 will be released by Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee on 23.03.2024 at 01:30 PM," the BSEB announced on X, which was previously known as Twitter.

    Steps To Download The Bihar Board Inter Class 12 Result 2024:

    Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the official website of BSEB.
    Step 2: Go to the homepage of the BSEB website and look for the "Examination Results" section or something similar.
    Step 3: From the list of alternatives, choose the link titled "Senior Secondary Annual Examination 2024."
    Step 4: To view your result, enter your registration number, roll number, and password in the new window that appears.
    Step 5: Click "Submit" once you've entered the required information.
    Step 6: The screen will display the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024.

    What all documents are required to check results?

    Students must have the necessary documentation ready before checking their scores after the Inter results are revealed. To see the Class 12 results, you must have the registration number or BSEB board roll number, as well as the date of birth or password, as indicated on the official BSEB Inter hall ticket. All of this information is contained in the board's admit card, which is provided prior to the board test. As a result, students must retain their admittance cards handy while checking their grades.

    After the results are announced, applicants can pay a fee to have their answer sheets reviewed by the Bihar Board.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 1:05 PM IST
