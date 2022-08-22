Bihar Board Class 10th exam 2023 registration window to close today; here's how to register

It is mandatory for the students to be registered for the BSEB matric exam 2023 as only registered students will be allowed to appear for the exam. Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 registration window closes today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by following these steps.

According to the Bihar School Examination Board, registration for the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 began on August 18, 2022. Candidates who are currently enrolled in class 10 or matriculation can register. They must submit an online application at secondary.biharboardonline.com, the BSEB's official website. Candidates should be aware that the application deadline for the exam is August 22, 2022.

A few days after registering for the BSEB Class 10 examination 2023, registered students will receive their dummy registration cards. Interested candidates must adhere to the easy instructions provided below in order to register online.

“Important information regarding filling the online registration form of students appearing in Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023 (Session 2022-23) from 18.08.2022 to 22.08.2022 and submission of fee (with late fee),” the BSEB tweeted.

Here's a step-by-step guide to register yourself:

Step 1: Interested applicants may visit secondary.biharboardonline.com, which is the BSEB's official website.

Step 2: Select the secondary link on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, applicants must submit the necessary information.

Step 4: Double-check the information and submit it.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and pay the application money in step five.

Step 6: When finished, click "submit."

Step 7: Download the confirmation page in step 7

Step 8: Candidates must retain a physical copy of the information for future use.

Call the helpdesk at 0612-2232074 if an applicant is unable to pay the examination fee or is having problems filling out the application. Candidates can visit the BSEB's official website for further information.

