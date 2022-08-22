Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar Board Class 10th exam 2023 registration window to close today; here's how to register

    It is mandatory for the students to be registered for the BSEB matric exam 2023 as only registered students will be allowed to appear for the exam. Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 registration window closes today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by following these steps.
     

    Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th exam 2023 registration window to close today heres how to register gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 9:22 AM IST

    According to the Bihar School Examination Board, registration for the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 began on August 18, 2022. Candidates who are currently enrolled in class 10 or matriculation can register. They must submit an online application at secondary.biharboardonline.com, the BSEB's official website. Candidates should be aware that the application deadline for the exam is August 22, 2022.

    A few days after registering for the BSEB Class 10 examination 2023, registered students will receive their dummy registration cards. Interested candidates must adhere to the easy instructions provided below in order to register online. 

    “Important information regarding filling the online registration form of students appearing in Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023 (Session 2022-23) from 18.08.2022 to 22.08.2022 and submission of fee (with late fee),” the BSEB tweeted.

    Also Read | JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released on August 23; step-by-step guide to download it

    Here's a step-by-step guide to register yourself: 

    Step 1: Interested applicants may visit secondary.biharboardonline.com, which is the BSEB's official website.
    Step 2: Select the secondary link on the homepage.
    Step 3: After that, applicants must submit the necessary information.
    Step 4: Double-check the information and submit it.
    Step 5: Fill out the application form and pay the application money in step five.
    Step 6: When finished, click "submit."
    Step 7: Download the confirmation page in step 7
    Step 8: Candidates must retain a physical copy of the information for future use.

    Call the helpdesk at 0612-2232074 if an applicant is unable to pay the examination fee or is having problems filling out the application. Candidates can visit the BSEB's official website for further information.

    Also Read | BPSSC SI exam marksheet to be released today; here's how to access it

    Students must register for the BSEB matric exam 2023 since only registered students will be permitted to take the test. The fake admission card for the already registered students has already been provided by BSEB.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released on August 23 step by step guide to download it gcw

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released on August 23; step-by-step guide to download it

    BPSSC SI Bihar police exam marksheet to be released today here s how to access it gcw

    BPSSC SI exam marksheet to be released today; here's how to access it

    ICAR AIEEA 2022: Entrance exam date released; application deadline extended until August 26 - adt

    ICAR AIEEA 2022: Entrance exam dates released; application deadline extended until August 26

    KEAM 2022: Provisional Category list released; file objections until August 23 - adt

    KEAM 2022: Provisional Category list released; file objections until August 23

    NEET 2022 Answer key likely to be out on August 21 know passing marks other details gcw

    NEET 2022: Answer key likely to be out on August 21; Will passing marks increase?

    Recent Stories

    Is Jr NTR joining BJP? Actor meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad RBA

    Is Jr NTR joining BJP? Actor meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad

    Pakistan Ex PM Imran Khan charged under Anti terror Act over provocative speech may face arrest Report gcw

    Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan charged under Anti-Terror Act, may face arrest: Report

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released on August 23 step by step guide to download it gcw

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released on August 23; step-by-step guide to download it

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Chelsea was the better team - Thomas Tuchel despite 0-3 defeat to Leeds United-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Chelsea was the better team' - Thomas Tuchel despite 0-3 defeat to Leeds United

    House of the Dragon Episode 1 LEAKED: HBO's much-awaited prequel of 'Game of Thrones' unfortunately on Torrent Sites RBA

    House of the Dragon Episode 1 LEAKED: HBO's much-awaited prequel of 'GOT' unfortunately on Torrent Sites

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon