Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022: DHSE Class 12th results today; Know how to check, grading system & more

    Kerala's Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has compiled the results, which will be released today, June 21, at 11 a.m.  Students may also check their results online at the following websites: results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in, and dhsekerala.gov.in

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 today DHSE Class 12th results how to check grading system passing marks more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    Kerala's Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has compiled the results, which will be released today, June 21, at 11 a.m. Students may get their mark memos online at keralaresults.nic.in.

    The DHSE kerala plus two result 2022 will be graded on a nine-point scale. The greatest possible grade is 9 and the lowest possible grade is 1. The grading system is as follows: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who receive a D or below must take the SAY, or Save A Year, test. A total of 4 lakh students appeared in the DHSE Kerala 12th board exam 2022. The Plus Two exam was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022. 

    Here's how to check the results: 

    • Visit any of the DHSE result 2022 official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in
    • Click on the designated Kerala 12th result 2022 link
    • Enter Kerala +2 hall ticket numbers
    • Submit and download the DHSE Kerala plus two result 2022.

    Also Read | DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; know time, other details

    Other websites to check: 

    • Keralaresults.nic.in
    • Dhsekerala.gov.in
    • Results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • kerala.gov.in
    • Saphalam 2021 Kerala mobile app
    • iExaMS - Kerala mobile app.

    Students may also check their results online at the following websites: results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in, and dhsekerala.gov.in. Because nearly 4 lakh students would be verifying the results, if any student encounters difficulty, they can go to alternate websites. A printout of the online results will serve as a preliminary marksheet.

    Students must receive at least a D or marks equal to or greater than 33%. Those who score less than 33% must take the SAY (save a year) test. Students will have a second opportunity since those who pass the SAY test will be issued a pass certificate.

    Also Read: TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th results today, Know list of websites, time

    The overall pass percentage was 87.94% in 2021. Stream-wise, 90.52% of students pass in science, 80.4% passed in humanities, 89.13% in commerce, and 84.39% in the technical stream.

    As the pandemic's effects fade, the Kerala Board of Education has decided not to provide grace marks to pupils who sat their class 12 board examinations this year. Grace marks will not be available for those who include NCC. Some students are upset, stating that their batch was also impacted by the covid-19-led school closure and online lessons.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jharkhand JAC Class 10th 2022 results to be announced today know time how to check other details gcw

    JAC Class 10th results to be announced today; know time, how to check, other details

    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12th result soon; know websites, other details - adt

    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12th result soon; know websites, other details

    TNEA 2022: Registration process starts; Know websites, other details - adt

    TNEA 2022: Registration process starts; know websites, other details

    DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; know time, other details - adt

    DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; know time, other details

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th results today, Know list of websites, time - adt

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th result announced, Know pass percentage here

    Recent Stories

    International Day of Yoga 2022: Kapotasana to Trikonasana - 4 asanas beneficial for sportspersons-ayh

    International Day of Yoga 2022: Kapotasana to Trikonasana - 4 asanas beneficial for sportspersons

    Who is Eknath Shinde the Sena minister who can pull down the Maha government gcw

    Who is Eknath Shinde, the Sena minister who can pull down the Maha government?

    Shah Rukh Khan in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Know how much he charged for a cameo RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Know how much he charged for a cameo

    Maharashtra political turmoil Sena minister Eknath Shinde goes into hiding with 11 MLAs

    Maha Political Turmoil: Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde holed up with 12 MLAs at Surat hotel

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo meet with an accident? Manchester United star Bugatti Veyron crashes in Spain-ayh

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo meet with an accident? Man United star's Bugatti Veyron crashes in Spain

    Recent Videos

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon