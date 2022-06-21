Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022: DHSE Class 12th results today; Know how to check, grading system & more

Kerala's Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has compiled the results, which will be released today, June 21, at 11 a.m. Students may also check their results online at the following websites: results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in, and dhsekerala.gov.in

The DHSE kerala plus two result 2022 will be graded on a nine-point scale. The greatest possible grade is 9 and the lowest possible grade is 1. The grading system is as follows: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who receive a D or below must take the SAY, or Save A Year, test. A total of 4 lakh students appeared in the DHSE Kerala 12th board exam 2022. The Plus Two exam was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022.

Here's how to check the results:

Visit any of the DHSE result 2022 official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in

Click on the designated Kerala 12th result 2022 link

Enter Kerala +2 hall ticket numbers

Submit and download the DHSE Kerala plus two result 2022.

Other websites to check:

Because nearly 4 lakh students would be verifying the results, if any student encounters difficulty, they can go to alternate websites. A printout of the online results will serve as a preliminary marksheet.

Students must receive at least a D or marks equal to or greater than 33%. Those who score less than 33% must take the SAY (save a year) test. Students will have a second opportunity since those who pass the SAY test will be issued a pass certificate.

The overall pass percentage was 87.94% in 2021. Stream-wise, 90.52% of students pass in science, 80.4% passed in humanities, 89.13% in commerce, and 84.39% in the technical stream.

As the pandemic's effects fade, the Kerala Board of Education has decided not to provide grace marks to pupils who sat their class 12 board examinations this year. Grace marks will not be available for those who include NCC. Some students are upset, stating that their batch was also impacted by the covid-19-led school closure and online lessons.