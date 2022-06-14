Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP PGECET 2022: Application deadline ends today; Check fees, other details

    If there is an error in the candidates' information, they can correct it. They can do it between June 28 and July 2, 2022.
     

    AP PGECET 2022: Application deadline ends today; Check fees, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 3:44 PM IST

    Registration for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET 2022 Exam began on May 11, 2022, and the deadline to register for the exam without paying late fees is on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

    On May 8, 2022, the official notification for the AP PGECET 2022 was released.

    For admissions to M.Tech/Pharmacy/Pharma.D (PB) courses, applicants were asked to apply for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduation Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET 2022.

    Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1200, Rs 900, and Rs 700 for the General, Backward Caste, and SC/ST categories, respectively.

    If there is an error in the candidates' information, they can correct it. They can do it between June 28 and July 2, 2022.

    Candidates can read the notification for more information on the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET 2022.

    On July 9, 2022, registered candidates can download their hall tickets. The entrance exams will be held between July 18 and 20, 2022.

    The primary answer key for the AP PGECET 2022 Exam will be made available shortly after the exam on July 21, 2022.

    Candidates can review the entire notification on fees, the exam date, and the eligibility criteria on the website.

    Candidates should be aware that, according to the notification, those who have qualified for the GATE and GPAT Exams will receive a separate notification for admission on the website. Keep an eye on the website regularly.

    Candidates should know that today, June 14, 2022, is the last day to apply for the AP PGECET 2022 Exam without incurring late fees.

    Also Read: AP PGECET 2022: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

    Also Read: AP SSC Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce class 10 result on June 4, Know time, official website

    Also Read: AP SSC Results 2022: Results out; Prakasam district secures highest pass percentage, girl perform better

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Main 2022 Admit card to be released soon 6 things to verify after downloading it gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Admit card to be released soon; 6 things to verify after downloading it

    Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2022: TN Board likely to announce class 10th result on June 17; Know time, websites - adt

    Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2022: TN Board likely to announce class 10th result on June 17; Know time, websites

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to declare class 10 result soon; Know websites, other details - adt

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to declare class 10 result soon; Know websites, other details

    DRDO Recruitment 2022 58 scientist posts open know age limit how to apply and more gcw

    DRDO Recruitment 2022: 58 scientist posts open; know age limit, how to apply and more

    PM Modi to ministries: Recruit 10 lakh people on mission mode in next 1.5 years

    PM to ministries: Recruit 10 lakh people on mission mode in next 1.5 years

    Recent Stories

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where, when to watch Kartik Aaryan's film RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where, when to watch Kartik Aaryan's film

    UP policeman offers mango to monkey; the kind act won netizens' hearts - gps

    UP policeman offers mango to monkey; the kind act won netizens' hearts

    Vladimir Putin s bodyguards collect his poop in a suitcase Here s why gcw

    Vladimir Putin's bodyguards collect his poop in a suitcase; Here's why

    Queens Club Championships 2022: Andy Murray pulls out; setback ahead of Wimbledon-ayh

    Queen's Club Championships 2022: Andy Murray pulls out; setback ahead of Wimbledon

    Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh - TV actresses who earn more than their spouses RBA

    Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh - TV actresses who earn more than their spouses

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon