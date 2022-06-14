AP PGECET 2022: Application deadline ends today; Check fees, other details

If there is an error in the candidates' information, they can correct it. They can do it between June 28 and July 2, 2022.

Registration for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET 2022 Exam began on May 11, 2022, and the deadline to register for the exam without paying late fees is on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

On May 8, 2022, the official notification for the AP PGECET 2022 was released.

For admissions to M.Tech/Pharmacy/Pharma.D (PB) courses, applicants were asked to apply for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduation Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET 2022.

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1200, Rs 900, and Rs 700 for the General, Backward Caste, and SC/ST categories, respectively.

Candidates can read the notification for more information on the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET 2022.

On July 9, 2022, registered candidates can download their hall tickets. The entrance exams will be held between July 18 and 20, 2022.

The primary answer key for the AP PGECET 2022 Exam will be made available shortly after the exam on July 21, 2022.

Candidates can review the entire notification on fees, the exam date, and the eligibility criteria on the website.

Candidates should be aware that, according to the notification, those who have qualified for the GATE and GPAT Exams will receive a separate notification for admission on the website. Keep an eye on the website regularly.

Candidates should know that today, June 14, 2022, is the last day to apply for the AP PGECET 2022 Exam without incurring late fees.

