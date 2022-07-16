Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP ECET 2022 admit card released; how to download, other details you need to know

    The ECET 2022 hall ticket is now available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website. The AP ECET Hall Tickets were due to be announced yesterday, but APSCHE moved the date to today, July 16, 2022. Students may now access the ECET 2022 hall ticket download link.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 16, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    Students taking the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, or AP ECET, may now get their admission cards. The ECET 2022 hall ticket is now available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website. The AP ECET Hall Tickets were due to be announced yesterday, but APSCHE moved the date to today, July 16, 2022. Students may now access the ECET 2022 hall ticket download link.

    Also Read: AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 released; know how to download, other details

    Here's how to download AP ECET admit card 2022

    • Certs.apsche.ap.gov.in is the official website.
    • Click the 'AP ECET' tab on the homepage.
    • A new page will appear; click on the 'Download Hall Ticket' option.
    • Enter your AP ECET application number, mobile phone number, and birth date.
    • The screen will show your AP ECET Hall Ticket 2022.
    • Download and print this page for future reference.

    Also Read: AP EAPCET 2022 Pharmacy, Agriculture answer key released; know how to download

    Candidates are asked to print their admit cards and bring them to their respective test centres. Candidates who do not have their AP ECET 2022 admit card with them will be unable to enter the test hall and take the entrance exam. AP ECET 2022 will be held on July 22, 2022 for applicants seeking lateral admissions into 2nd Year Engineering or Pharmacy degrees in Andhra Pradesh state universities. On July 22, 2022, the test will be administered in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
