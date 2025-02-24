AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has issued the admit cards of the applicants for the Common Recruitment Examination (COMMON RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION 2025) exam. Candidates who have applied for this exam can get the admit card by visiting the official website aiimsexams.ac.in or from the direct link given on this page. To download the admit card, login credentials have to be entered.

AIIMS CRE 2025

All applicants should keep in mind that the admit card is an important document to appear in the exam. Without the admit card, you will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates must take a valid original identity card along with the admit card to the examination centre for verification purposes.

AIIMS CRE 2025: Steps to download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link related to CRE on the home page of the website, go to login.

Step 3: Enter Candidate ID, Mobile Number and Password and click on Login button.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen from where you can download it.

AIIMS CRE 2025: Exam Pattern

The AIIMS CRE exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will earn 4 marks, while 1/4 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer as part of the negative marking system. The question paper will include 25 questions from General Knowledge, Aptitude, and Computer Knowledge, while the remaining 75 questions will be based on domain-related subjects.

AIIMS CRE 2025: Recruitment Details

Through this recruitment, appointments will be made for a total of 4591 posts. The application process for the recruitment was completed from January 7 to 31, 2025. The examination for this recruitment was to be conducted from February 26 to 28, 2025 at the designated examination centres. Candidates can get detailed details related to the exam from the official website.

