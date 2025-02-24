AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here

AIIMS CRE 2025 admit cards are out! Download your hall ticket from aiimsexams.ac.in. Exam dates, pattern & important instructions inside. 

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 3:17 PM IST

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has issued the admit cards of the applicants for the Common Recruitment Examination (COMMON RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION 2025) exam. Candidates who have applied for this exam can get the admit card by visiting the official website aiimsexams.ac.in or from the direct link given on this page. To download the admit card, login credentials have to be entered.

AIIMS CRE 2025

All applicants should keep in mind that the admit card is an important document to appear in the exam. Without the admit card, you will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates must take a valid original identity card along with the admit card to the examination centre for verification purposes.

Also read: JEE Mains Session 2 Registration: Last date to apply for session-2 exam is close, apply now

AIIMS CRE 2025: Steps to download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the link related to CRE on the home page of the website, go to login.
Step 3: Enter Candidate ID, Mobile Number and Password and click on Login button.
Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen from where you can download it.

AIIMS CRE 2025: Exam Pattern

The AIIMS CRE exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will earn 4 marks, while 1/4 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer as part of the negative marking system. The question paper will include 25 questions from General Knowledge, Aptitude, and Computer Knowledge, while the remaining 75 questions will be based on domain-related subjects.

Also read: JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 2 Result declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check cutoff and toppers list

AIIMS CRE 2025: Recruitment Details

Through this recruitment, appointments will be made for a total of 4591 posts. The application process for the recruitment was completed from January 7 to 31, 2025. The examination for this recruitment was to be conducted from February 26 to 28, 2025 at the designated examination centres. Candidates can get detailed details related to the exam from the official website.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration: Last date to apply for session-2 exam is close, apply now iwh

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration: Last date to apply for session-2 exam is close, apply now

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 2 Result declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check cutoff and toppers list iwh

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 2 Result declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check cutoff and toppers list

AIBE 19 Result 2024: All India Bar Examination result to be released soon, know how to check iwh

AIBE 19 Result 2024: All India Bar Examination result to be released soon, know how to check

NCET 2025: Registration for National Common Entrance Test begins, apply for 4-year ITEP programme now iwh

NCET 2025: Registration for National Common Entrance Test begins, apply for 4-year ITEP programme now

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration starts for the second phase of internship, apply today iwh

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration starts for the second phase of internship, apply today

Recent Stories

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income? AJR

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income?

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH RBA

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities iwh

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Dollar General Stock Gains Attention With New Distribution Center: Retail Traders Turn Optimistic

Dollar General Stock Gains Attention With New Distribution Center: Retail Traders Turn Optimistic

Recent Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

Video Icon
North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

Video Icon
'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Video Icon