Social gaming platform Zupee has shifted to a completely free-to-play model for its 200 million users. All titles, including Ludo Supreme, are now zero-entry-fee. The company has also expanded into video content with Zupee Studio.

Having transitioned to a completely free-to-play model, Zupee, a leading social gaming and entertainment platform, is redefining the digital entertainment landscape in the country. This strategic move follows recent regulatory developments, positioning Zupee as a pioneer in offering a zero-entry-fee social gaming experience. With over 200 million registered users, Zupee is already a household name, and its free-to-play games reinforce the company's ethos of inclusivity and social gaming.

All Zupee titles, including fan favourites like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Ludo Supreme League, Snakes and Ladders Plus, Trump Cards Mania, and Carrom Ninja, are now available to play without any entry fee. These games are designed for fast-paced, fair competition, blending nostalgia with innovative, strategic enhancements.

A Vision for Inclusive Entertainment

Govind Mittal, Chief Spokesperson at Zupee, said, "Zupee has always stood for innovation that brings people together."

"By going free-to-play, we're not just changing how people play we're reshaping how they experience entertainment. Our goal is to make social gaming a space where skill and strategy take centre stage, and where every Indian can participate freely, fairly and confidently," Mittal added.

Accessible and Skill-Focused Platform

Zupee's mobile games are available for download on Android and iOS, with select titles also accessible on web browsers. With multilingual support and a simple, user-friendly interface, Zupee's platform is welcoming to players from all parts of India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Each match is quick lasting just 5-10 minutes and features real user-versus-user competition, placing skill and strategy at the forefront.

Expanding into Digital Storytelling

Taking entertainment beyond games, Zupee has launched Zupee Studio, a new vertical focused on short-form video content, delivering microdramas and bite-sized entertainment across multiple genres. Within a month of its launch, the Zupee Studio app has garnered an impressive 10 million downloads, echoing the brand's successful expansion into digital storytelling.

As Zupee continues to push boundaries in social gaming and digital content, the company sets a fresh benchmark for free, accessible entertainment, inviting new and existing gamers to experience the thrill with no financial risk and all the rewards of play. (ANI)