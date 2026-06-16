Yum Brands is selling its Pizza Hut businesses in and outside of China for a combined $2.7 billion. The company will net around $2.3 billion and will pivot to focus on expanding its KFC and Taco Bell operations in Mainland China.

Yum Brands Inc. on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to sell Pizza Hut's businesses outside China and in China in two separate deals worth about $2.7 billion combined. The moves will net the company roughly $2.3 billion after taxes and fees, while it doubles down on KFC China and expands Taco Bell in Mainland China.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under the terms, Yum! will sell Pizza Hut Ex-China to LongRange for approximately $1.5 billion and Pizza Hut China to Yum China for approximately $1.2 billion. Yum! also has "the opportunity to receive an earn-out of $75 million by 2030" from the LongRange deal, the company said in its release.

Financial Breakdown and Timeline

Across both transactions, Yum! expects about $2.3 billion of net proceeds after taxes, closing adjustments and transaction-contingent fees, excluding the earn-out. One-time separation costs are pegged at about $85 million during the remainder of 2026.

Both transactions have been unanimously approved by Yum!'s Board of Directors and are slated to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. After closing, Yum! will no longer report on the Pizza Hut division.

Transitional Services and Agreements

Yum! said it will continue to provide Byte by Yum!, its proprietary technology platform, to Pizza Hut Ex-China. It will also provide certain corporate services under a transition services agreement "to support an orderly separation." Fees from those services in 2026 are expected to offset corporate G&A expenses historically allocated to Pizza Hut.

Future Strategy and Partnerships

On the partnership side, "Yum! Brands and Yum China remain fully committed to a strong partnership that unlocks growth in their joint businesses going forward," according to Yum! Brands Inc. The companies agreed to financial incentives that will generate value for both shareholders if KFC China's system sales growth accelerates. They will also "work together to further advance long-term growth plans for Taco Bell in Mainland China."

Capital Allocation Plans

For capital allocation, Yum! plans to use the after-tax proceeds to invest in the business and return excess capital to shareholders. Concurrent with the deal approval, the board authorised an incremental $4 billion for share repurchases.

Future Guidance and Advisors

Management will give more details on the financial impact and any updates to 2026 guidance during Yum!'s second-quarter earnings call on July 30, 2026. Barclays and Goldman Sachs advised Yum! on the deals, with Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Mayer Brown as legal counsel.

(ANI)