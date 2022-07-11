TCS is ending work from home model? Here's what CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said

In his speech to the media following the announcement of the April-June quarter results, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan stated that for the time being, the business will push the return to office more until it reaches pre-pandemic levels, or at least 80%. Following that, the TCS 25/25 model will be implemented, he stated.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that 20% of its over 6 lakh workers are now working from their allocated workplace, as the business attempts to return to a typical, office work pattern following the epidemic. With some staff working from the office, TCS's work from home policy is gradually being phased down, even as the business seeks to create a structured hybrid work model by 2025.

In his speech to the media following the announcement of the April-June quarter results, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan stated that for the time being, the business will push the return to office more until it reaches pre-pandemic levels, or at least 80%. Following that, the TCS 25/25 model will be implemented, he stated.

Also Read | Infosys, HCL, Wipro, TCS, more: Top 2022 companies in India by LinkedIn

"The 25/25 plan must be carried out in a more controlled manner, and the route to that will first require returning to a more regular working environment, followed by the permanent hybrid model. We'll keep pushing it up to our normal levels — 50-60-70-80% — as we move forward. We should see consistent development on it every month from now on," Gopinathan said.

TCS introduced its 25/25 model in April 2020. According to this plan, by 2025, just 25% of the company's colleagues will need to work out of premises at any given moment. Furthermore, employees will not be required to work more than 25% of the time. Only 25% of staff in project teams can be co-located.

Also Read | Only 25% TCS employees to go back to office? Here's everything about 25-by-25 model

Gopinathan informed reporters at the announcement of its FY22 Q4 results in April that TCS had requested its top colleagues to return to their deputed sites. Beginning in April, only these senior associates will be required to report to the office three days each week. While TCS work from home will be phased out for more workers, the business recorded 19.7 percent attrition, up from 17.4 percent in Q4FY22.