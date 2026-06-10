Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that a shift to 'women-led' development could boost India's GDP by 2-3%. He linked this growth to the women's reservation law and schemes like Swachh Bharat, Awas Yojana, and Ujjwala.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday highlighted that shifting from "women-centric" to "women-led" development can significantly drive India's economic growth, will directly boost GDP growth by 2-3 per cent, as the Cabinet passed a resolution hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 4,399 days in office.

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Women's Participation as Next Growth Engine

Speaking after the Cabinet briefing, Puri framed the milestone as a marker of transformation, with women's economic participation as the next growth engine. "When your MLA, in your central legislature, 33 per cent of our sisters will come, then GDP also increases by 2-3 per cent." Puri linked the projected jump to the women's reservation law and the government's shift from women-centred to women-led development policies.

Flagship Schemes Empowering Women

He cited flagship schemes as evidence of that shift. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, over 10 crore household and community toilets were built, improving dignity and safety for girls and women. In the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 4 crore houses have been delivered with ownership titles in the name of the housewife, with 3 crore more planned. "If the title of the house is in the name of sister or daughter, it acts as an insurer," Puri said, noting it protects women in cases of marital disputes.

The Ujjwala scheme was another example. Launched in 2016, it has provided 10.5 crore LPG connections at subsidised rates. "Who goes to the kitchen? Our mothers, sisters, and daughters go... because of the Ujjwala scheme, every economically weaker section family gets a Ujjwala cylinder at a very low rate. Again, who is the beneficiary? It's the lady of the house," he said.

Managing Global Energy Shocks

Puri also credited the Prime Minister with insulating households from global energy shocks. He noted India saw the lowest increase in petrol, diesel and gas prices globally, apart from Japan, despite 100+ days of Russia-Ukraine war-related volatility. Three excise duty cuts, including a Rs 10 per litre reduction, absorbed an impact of over Rs 1 lakh crore to keep fuel affordable.

Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Puri further said the past 12 years "will be written in gold," but the next 12 years will focus on building a self-reliant, developed India. "Solid foundations have been laid, and as I say, the best is yet to come," he added, pointing to women-led growth and energy security as key pillars of Viksit Bharat.

(ANI)